Lily O'brien's Petit Dessert Gift Wrap 235G

Lily O'brien's Petit Dessert Gift Wrap 235G
£ 6.00
£2.56/100g

Product Description

  • Petit Desserts Collection
  • This product does not contain any artificial colours or flavours
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 235g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Sticky Toffee Caramel [Glucose, Sugar, Water, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Coconut Oil, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Natural Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate Filling [Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], White Chocolate Filling [Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Sugar, Vegetable Oil, Water, Hazelnuts, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Natural Flavour, Citric Acid, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids, 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 55% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten

Storage

For maximum taste and enjoyment, please store your Lily O'Brien's chocolates in a cool dry place 15-18°C away from moisture, strong sunlight and odours.

Produce of

Product of Ireland

Number of uses

Contains 24 Chocolates

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Lily O'Brien's,
  • Green Road,
  • Newbridge,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Lily O'Brien's,
  • Green Road,
  • Newbridge,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • Ireland.
  • Visit our website: www.lilyobriens.com

Net Contents

235g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (39g - Approx. 4 pieces)
Energy 2253kJ/879kJ/
-538kcal210kcal
Fat 30.7g12.0g
of which saturates 17.9g7.0g
Carbohydrate 56.4g22.0g
of which sugars 48.7g19.0g
Protein 5.1g2.0g
Salt 0.18g0.07g

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

