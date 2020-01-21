Lily O'brien's Petit Dessert Gift Wrap 235G

Product Description
- Petit Desserts Collection
- This product does not contain any artificial colours or flavours
- This product is suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 235g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Sticky Toffee Caramel [Glucose, Sugar, Water, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Coconut Oil, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Natural Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate Filling [Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], White Chocolate Filling [Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Sugar, Vegetable Oil, Water, Hazelnuts, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Natural Flavour, Citric Acid, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids, 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 55% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten
Storage
For maximum taste and enjoyment, please store your Lily O'Brien's chocolates in a cool dry place 15-18°C away from moisture, strong sunlight and odours.
Produce of
Product of Ireland
Number of uses
Contains 24 Chocolates
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Lily O'Brien's,
- Green Road,
- Newbridge,
- Co. Kildare,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Visit our website: www.lilyobriens.com
Net Contents
235g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (39g - Approx. 4 pieces)
|Energy
|2253kJ/
|879kJ/
|-
|538kcal
|210kcal
|Fat
|30.7g
|12.0g
|of which saturates
|17.9g
|7.0g
|Carbohydrate
|56.4g
|22.0g
|of which sugars
|48.7g
|19.0g
|Protein
|5.1g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.07g
