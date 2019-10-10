By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
President Emmental 200G

5(1)Write a review
President Emmental 200G
£ 2.20
£11.00/kg

Product Description

  • Emmental cheese made with pasteurised cows' milk.
  • For more recipe inspiration, please visit www.president.uk.com
  • President® Emmental is matured for a minimum of six weeks to give it the classic, sweet and nutty taste. This delicious cheese works across a variety of recipes and can be enjoyed both hot and cold. It is easily sliced and grated and turns perfectly golden when grilled. Whether sliced in a baguette with ham, or melted on top of Mac & Cheese, this versatile cheese is sure to become a firm family favourite.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere to maintain freshness.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Name and address

  • Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • Surrey,
  • RH1 1SH,

  • Contact us with your comments quoting all of the information in the Best before box:
Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 1530kJ/368kcal
Fat 28g
Of which saturates 19g
Carbohydrate Nil
Of which sugars Nil
Protein 29g
Salt 1.5g
Calcium 1010mg/126%RI*
*RI: Reference Intake-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

A great breakfast cheese - mild and mellow.

5 stars

Great breakfast cheese - mild and mellow. I use a traditional hand cheese slicer and it goes a long way.

