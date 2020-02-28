By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pro:Voke Touch Of Silver Shampoo 150Ml

Pro:Voke Touch Of Silver Shampoo 150Ml
£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Touch Of Silver Brightening Shampoo
  • Correct unwanted yellow and brassy tones in blonde, silver, white or grey hair with the PRO:VOKE Touch Of Silver Brightening Shampoo. Containing violet pigments, this intensive purple shampoo will instantly brighten your hair in just one wash and is suitable for all cool blondes; whether you are white, platinum, silver, grey, ashy, bleached, dyed, coloured or a natural blonde.
  • This purple toning shampoo works on the basic principal of colour theory, where opposing colours neutralise each other. Purple is the opposite colour to yellow and orange on the colour wheel, which means that the active violet pigment complex in this shampoo effectively removes the yellow and brassy tones in your hair colour, resulting in radiant, bright hair with dazzling shine.
  • Professional hair care
  • For blonde, platinum or white hair
  • Toning violet pigment
  • Neutralises brassiness & brightens colour in just one wash
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/EAU), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Glyceryl Oleate, Polyquaternium-10, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Salicylic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Formic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Glycerin, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Acid Violet 43, HC Blue No.2

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use:
  • Massage into wet hair, ensuring even coverage, then leave for 5 minutes before rinsing thoroughly. Ideal for weekly use, or as and when you need to brighten your blonde. For optimum results, follow with Intensive Conditioner. Use Colour Care Shampoo and Conditioner in between washes to avoid colour build-up.

Warnings

  • Caution: Avoid contact with clothing and porous surfaces as this product may stain. Do not use everyday. Do not use for two weeks after having hair dyed, bleached or permed. Can cause an allergic reaction. Avoid contact with the eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with plenty of water. Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Karium Ltd,
  • TW3 3LL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • For further information or hair advice, please contact us on: 020 8538 1255
  • consumercare@karium.com
  • Karium Ltd,
  • TW3 3LL,
  • UK.
  • www.provoke.co.uk

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Always works a treat!

5 stars

I’ve been using this on my hair for since ever since a friend recommended it. After bleaching my hair I always get banana yellow tones and this lifts them after just one wash. It’s by far the best purple shampoo on the market.

nice highlights

4 stars

leaves lovely light and brass free look in my hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best shampoo

5 stars

I have been using this hair product of over 2 years now I am in love with it. I will like to use the spray but we don’t have it in New Zealand

Great product

5 stars

Love the tones that it brings out in my blonde hair takes away the yellow and makes it more ash tones, love love love this product

Nice but not converted

3 stars

I liked how shimmery the shampoo was, the conditioner made my hair feel nice and it wasn’t particularly hard to comb after washing. the smell is nice also, however I didn’t notice any difference to my highlights... I would probably pick up if on offer but I haven’t been converted [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best price, most effective, amazing product!

5 stars

I have used this for years, first found it when I went from red hair to platinum blonde at home and I must say this was a saviour! The shampoo is quite liquidy, deep purple and it really works to tone brassiness. If you keep it too long you might even get blue hued colour so basically it is two in one product :D Tone down yellowness and if you like get blue toned hair. Seriously this is the best I wont buy another purple shampoo after this. At the moment I have a blonde ombre and I still use this, not as often when I was platinum blonde, but time to time correct any yellowness coming through.

Amazing

5 stars

I brought this the other day & i used it the next day & as soon as a dried and styled my hair I noticed that the blonde in my hair (i have a brown to blond balayage) looked stunning! I 100% recommend this range!

Loved it

5 stars

In a short period of time it changed the tone of my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovley

5 stars

I used this shampoo for 4 months now and i love it

Good.

4 stars

This looked a bit scary to put on my hair at first but it didnât leave any purple tones in my hair. Just felt brighter [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

