Pro:Voke Touch Of Silver Shampoo 150Ml

Always works a treat!
I’ve been using this on my hair for since ever since a friend recommended it. After bleaching my hair I always get banana yellow tones and this lifts them after just one wash. It’s by far the best purple shampoo on the market.
nice highlights
leaves lovely light and brass free look in my hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best shampoo
I have been using this hair product of over 2 years now I am in love with it. I will like to use the spray but we don’t have it in New Zealand
Great product
Love the tones that it brings out in my blonde hair takes away the yellow and makes it more ash tones, love love love this product
Nice but not converted
I liked how shimmery the shampoo was, the conditioner made my hair feel nice and it wasn’t particularly hard to comb after washing. the smell is nice also, however I didn’t notice any difference to my highlights... I would probably pick up if on offer but I haven’t been converted [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best price, most effective, amazing product!
I have used this for years, first found it when I went from red hair to platinum blonde at home and I must say this was a saviour! The shampoo is quite liquidy, deep purple and it really works to tone brassiness. If you keep it too long you might even get blue hued colour so basically it is two in one product :D Tone down yellowness and if you like get blue toned hair. Seriously this is the best I wont buy another purple shampoo after this. At the moment I have a blonde ombre and I still use this, not as often when I was platinum blonde, but time to time correct any yellowness coming through.
Amazing
I brought this the other day & i used it the next day & as soon as a dried and styled my hair I noticed that the blonde in my hair (i have a brown to blond balayage) looked stunning! I 100% recommend this range!
Loved it
In a short period of time it changed the tone of my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovley
I used this shampoo for 4 months now and i love it
Good.
This looked a bit scary to put on my hair at first but it didnât leave any purple tones in my hair. Just felt brighter [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]