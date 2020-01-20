Touch Of Silver Daily Shampoo 400Ml

good smell
all i wanna say is that i really really love the smell and i would like to know if it has a name or something? thanks.
Disappointed!
I'm using shampoo and conditioner. And after every wash it makes my hair tangle! And after that it's very hard to brush hair.
Colour brighten
I bought this on a whim and have been so pleased I have never looked back. I get compliments on the colour of my hair and am asked what shade it is. Haven't coloured my hair for 20 years and don't need to now. Thanks.
Glossy hair
I brought a blonde dye and it was awful so yellow used this and brought it back to lovely colour it's awesome
Love the shampoo!!!!
Buy this shampoo regular, leaves hair "clean" and so soft... Well worth the money!!!
Colour care shampoo
I use this most times I wash my hair. I have white hair and the shampoo really makes it shine.
Provoke for Blondes
I loved Touch of Silver, it made my blonde brighter!!
Shiny hair!
I love touch of silver colour care shampoo, it leaves my blonde hair shiny and bright.
touch of silver colour care shampoo
wow my hair sparkles and shines with this luxurious touch of silver colour care shampoo takes the brassy and yellow tones out of my hair my hair smells divine and looks like l have had my highlights done using this product makes my hair feel as though l have just walked out of the salon it is now my desert island product
Super smooth
I started using this product about 2 months ago due to adding colour to my hair. I use both the shampoo and conditioner and I never look back. Its perfect for my hair leaving it very well kept, smooth and I now can go around 5days straight with having silky, smooth but still fresh looking hair. Its also held onto my colour which I love even more