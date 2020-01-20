By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Touch Of Silver Daily Shampoo 400Ml

4.5(14)Write a review
Touch Of Silver Daily Shampoo 400Ml
£ 4.00
£1.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Touch Of Silver Colour Care Shampoo
  • Touch Of Silver Colour Care Shampoo prevents colour build-up and dulling for beautiful, healthy hair everyday of the week. This gentle cleansing shampoo helps to protect against environmental pollution to safeguard your colour, making it perfect for coloured, highlighted or natural platinum, blonde, grey and white hair. Containing anti-oxidants and Optical Brighteners, it instantly boosts shine and keeps hair colour bright, resulting in healthy hair that feels fresh and rejuvenated.
  • For blonde, platinum or white hair
  • Cleanse & care
  • Keeps hair colour bright & protects from dulling
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Acrylic Acid/Acrylamidomethyl Propane Sulfonic Acid Copolymer, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Disodium Distyrylbiphenyl Disulfonate, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Hydroxide, Butylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Acid Violet 43

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Apply to wet hair and massage into a gentle lather before rinsing thoroughly. For optimum results, follow with Colour Care Conditioner. Best used in between washes with the Brightening Shampoo and Intensive Conditioner.

Warnings

  Caution: Avoid contact with the eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with plenty of water.

Name and address

  Karium Ltd,
  • TW3 3LL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • For further information or hair advice, please contact us on: 020 8538 1255
  • consumercare@karium.com
  • Karium Ltd,
  • TW3 3LL,
  • UK.
  • www.provoke.co.uk

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Safety information

Caution: Avoid contact with the eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with plenty of water.

14 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

good smell

5 stars

all i wanna say is that i really really love the smell and i would like to know if it has a name or something? thanks.

Disappointed!

1 stars

I'm using shampoo and conditioner. And after every wash it makes my hair tangle! And after that it's very hard to brush hair.

Colour brighten

5 stars

I bought this on a whim and have been so pleased I have never looked back. I get compliments on the colour of my hair and am asked what shade it is. Haven't coloured my hair for 20 years and don't need to now. Thanks.

Glossy hair

5 stars

I brought a blonde dye and it was awful so yellow used this and brought it back to lovely colour it's awesome

Love the shampoo!!!!

5 stars

Buy this shampoo regular, leaves hair "clean" and so soft... Well worth the money!!!

Colour care shampoo

5 stars

I use this most times I wash my hair. I have white hair and the shampoo really makes it shine.

Provoke for Blondes

5 stars

I loved Touch of Silver, it made my blonde brighter!!

Shiny hair!

5 stars

I love touch of silver colour care shampoo, it leaves my blonde hair shiny and bright.

touch of silver colour care shampoo

5 stars

wow my hair sparkles and shines with this luxurious touch of silver colour care shampoo takes the brassy and yellow tones out of my hair my hair smells divine and looks like l have had my highlights done using this product makes my hair feel as though l have just walked out of the salon it is now my desert island product

Super smooth

5 stars

I started using this product about 2 months ago due to adding colour to my hair. I use both the shampoo and conditioner and I never look back. Its perfect for my hair leaving it very well kept, smooth and I now can go around 5days straight with having silky, smooth but still fresh looking hair. Its also held onto my colour which I love even more

