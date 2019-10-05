Touch Of Silver Intensive Treatment Conditioner 150Ml

Perfect for my hair!
I discovered this about four years ago as I decided to embrace my grey/silver hair and it nourishes and protects my hair. I get so many compliments and my hair has never looked or felt better so thanks.
Brilliant White Smoth Soft & shinney
ITS perfect for my Hair as i used Blond Hair products for my White hair So to find this at Tescos and on offer superb
very good
made my hair less brassy would avoid if bleached your hair recently dyed your hair but mad my hair look like it had been recently toned and gave it a nice overall look [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best conditioner on the market
This is so reasonably priced yet the best conditioned I have used. Highly recommend. It’s kept my blonde so blonde. No brassy tones in sight
Nice but not converted
I liked how shimmery the shampoo was, the conditioner made my hair feel nice and it wasn’t particularly hard to comb after washing. the smell is nice also, however I didn’t notice any difference to my highlights... I would probably pick up if on offer but I haven’t been converted [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fab product
Was surprised that it did what it was. Definitely brightened my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Silky soft
Really liked this conditioner, left my hair silky soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Silky Soft!
I loved this, my hair was gorgeous after, smooth and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brass at Bay
I had heard good things about this product before trying it. You don’t need to use too much shampoo as it makes a lather easily. I left this on for a few minutes (personal preference) to aid shampoo in working to counteract the brassy tones in my hair. I applied a little more conditioner to ensure even coverage and also left this on for a few minutes. My hair was left feeling smooth and glossy with minimal brassy tones from having years of highlights. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfectly decent
This will keep cool tones in your hair wash after wash. It’s not my favourite as I find sometimes my hair can be a little greasy after, if I have roots, but I do like the product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]