Touch Of Silver Intensive Treatment Conditioner 150Ml

Touch Of Silver Intensive Treatment Conditioner 150Ml
£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Touch Of Silver Intensive Conditioner
  • Touch of Silver Intensive Conditioner's rich and luxurious formula improves hair condition after just one treatment. To be used with the Brightening Shampoo, it contains restorative proteins which intensively target dry, damaged and coloured hair, leaving it feeling smooth and moisturised. A nourishing blend of anti-ageing properties, Optical Brighteners and Keratin Complex helps to rebuild hair and protect its structure, for healthier hair that radiates with shine.
  • Professional hair care
  • For blonde, platinum or white hair
  • Keratin repair complex
  • Improves hair health & structure in just one wash
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Cetearyl Alcohol Cetrimonium Chloride, Behentrimonium Chloride, Betaine, Panthenol, Laurdimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Keratin, Disodium Distyrylbiphenyl Disulfonate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Polyquaternium-39, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Acid Violet 43

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use:
  • After using the Brightening Shampoo, smooth a generous amount onto hair. Leave for 5 minutes before rinsing thoroughly. For very dry, damaged hair, leave on for up to 10 minutes. Use Colour Care Shampoo and Conditioner in between washes to avoid colour build up.

Warnings

  • Caution: Avoid contact with the eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with plenty of water.

Name and address

  • Karium Ltd,
  • TW3 3LL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • For further information or hair advice, please contact us on: 020 8538 1255
  • consumercare@karium.com
  • Karium Ltd,
  • TW3 3LL,
  • UK.
  • www.provoke.co.uk

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Avoid contact with the eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with plenty of water.

196 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect for my hair!

5 stars

I discovered this about four years ago as I decided to embrace my grey/silver hair and it nourishes and protects my hair. I get so many compliments and my hair has never looked or felt better so thanks.

Brilliant White Smoth Soft & shinney

5 stars

ITS perfect for my Hair as i used Blond Hair products for my White hair So to find this at Tescos and on offer superb

very good

4 stars

made my hair less brassy would avoid if bleached your hair recently dyed your hair but mad my hair look like it had been recently toned and gave it a nice overall look [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best conditioner on the market

5 stars

This is so reasonably priced yet the best conditioned I have used. Highly recommend. It’s kept my blonde so blonde. No brassy tones in sight

Nice but not converted

3 stars

I liked how shimmery the shampoo was, the conditioner made my hair feel nice and it wasn’t particularly hard to comb after washing. the smell is nice also, however I didn’t notice any difference to my highlights... I would probably pick up if on offer but I haven’t been converted [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab product

5 stars

Was surprised that it did what it was. Definitely brightened my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky soft

4 stars

Really liked this conditioner, left my hair silky soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky Soft!

5 stars

I loved this, my hair was gorgeous after, smooth and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brass at Bay

4 stars

I had heard good things about this product before trying it. You don’t need to use too much shampoo as it makes a lather easily. I left this on for a few minutes (personal preference) to aid shampoo in working to counteract the brassy tones in my hair. I applied a little more conditioner to ensure even coverage and also left this on for a few minutes. My hair was left feeling smooth and glossy with minimal brassy tones from having years of highlights. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfectly decent

3 stars

This will keep cool tones in your hair wash after wash. It’s not my favourite as I find sometimes my hair can be a little greasy after, if I have roots, but I do like the product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 196 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

