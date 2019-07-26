Pro:Voke Touch Of Silver Conditioner 400Ml

It's not good for my hair
It may be just in my hair, but it leaves a rough touch. The smell is not good. I feel like giving it to someone who can get any benefit from this conditioner.
So smooth!
I've now been using this touch of silver colour care conditioner and I love it, I use it with the purple shampoo and after this care conditioner my hair feels so soft and has that salon smell to it which is lovely, I absolutely love it.
Amazing
I use both shampoo and conditioner and have done for over a year now. It leaves my hair looking thick, non greasy, smells amazing and still shinny blonde. I get so many compliments that my hair hasn’t lost colour and it’s all thanks to this amazing product.
Great product
I keep going back to this product my hair looks and feels so soft love the smell of the product to
Great condition
I've been using with the shampoo and the condition of my hair is so much better now
It’s do’s what it says on the bottle. Love it
I bought this a few months ago and I wouln’nt be without it now.
Love it
I love using this product, it smells amazing and for some reason makes it so easy to brush my hair after. Almost like a detangler too