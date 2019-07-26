By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pro:Voke Touch Of Silver Conditioner 400Ml

4.5(7)Write a review
Pro:Voke Touch Of Silver Conditioner 400Ml
£ 4.00
£1.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Touch Of Silver Colour Care Conditioner
  • Touch Of Silver Colour Care Conditioner's creamy, protective formula strengthens and helps repair damaged hair by infusing extra moisture for an improved smooth and silky texture. With Optical Brighteners, it instantly boosts shine and keeps hair colour rich. By protecting the structure of the hair and preventing colour from dulling, moisture and softness are restored, leaving hair feeling nourished and deeply moisturised.
  • Professional hair care
  • For blonde, platinum or white hair
  • Moisturise & shine
  • Leaves hair shiny, strengthened & deeply moisturised
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/EAU), Cetearyl Alcohol, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Cetrimonium Chloride, Behentrimonium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Disodium Distyrylbiphenyl Disulfonate, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Parfum (Fragrance), Butylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Acid Violet 43

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: After shampooing with Colour Care Shampoo, apply to wet hair and massage gently before rinsing thoroughly. Best used in between washes with the Brightening Shampoo and Intensive Conditioner.

Warnings

  • Caution: Avoid contact with the eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with plenty of water.

Name and address

  • Karium Ltd,
  • TW3 3LL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • For further information or hair advice, please contact us on: 020 8538 1255
  • consumercare@karium.com
  • Karium Ltd,
  • TW3 3LL,
  • UK.
  • www.provoke.co.uk

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Avoid contact with the eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with plenty of water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

It's not good for my hair

1 stars

It may be just in my hair, but it leaves a rough touch. The smell is not good. I feel like giving it to someone who can get any benefit from this conditioner.

So smooth!

4 stars

I've now been using this touch of silver colour care conditioner and I love it, I use it with the purple shampoo and after this care conditioner my hair feels so soft and has that salon smell to it which is lovely, I absolutely love it.

Amazing

5 stars

I use both shampoo and conditioner and have done for over a year now. It leaves my hair looking thick, non greasy, smells amazing and still shinny blonde. I get so many compliments that my hair hasn’t lost colour and it’s all thanks to this amazing product.

Great product

5 stars

I keep going back to this product my hair looks and feels so soft love the smell of the product to

Great condition

5 stars

I've been using with the shampoo and the condition of my hair is so much better now

It’s do’s what it says on the bottle. Love it

5 stars

I bought this a few months ago and I wouln’nt be without it now.

Love it

5 stars

I love using this product, it smells amazing and for some reason makes it so easy to brush my hair after. Almost like a detangler too

Usually bought next

Pro:Voke Touch Of Silver Shampoo 150Ml

£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml

Touch Of Silver Intensive Treatment Conditioner 150Ml

£ 3.00
£2.00/100ml

Alberto Balsam Raspberry Shampoo 350Ml

£ 1.00
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Original Source Rhubarb & Raspberry Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 2.00
£0.80/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here