Zott Jogobella Various Flavours 400G

Zott Jogobella Various Flavours 400G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g

Product Description

  • Yogurt with strawberries. Yogurt with cherries. Yogurt with peaches. Yogurt with fruits of the forest.
  • Extra large fruit pieces!
  • 18% fruit preparation
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Contains: Milk

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Name and address

  • Zott SE & Co. KG,
  • D-86690 Mertingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Zott SE & Co. KG,
  • D-86690 Mertingen,
  • Germany.

Net Contents

4 x 400g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (3.5% Fat) (contains Milk), Cherries and Cherry Juice from Concentrate, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Colouring Concentrates from Beetroot Juice, Carrots, Aronia and Grapes, Flavourings

    Contains: Milk

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g:
    Energy 411 kJ/98 kcal
    Fat 2,6g
    - of which saturates 1,8g
    Carbohydrate 14,8g
    - of which sugars 13,8g
    Protein 3,5g
    Salt 0,15g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (3.5% Fat) (contains Milk), Fruits (Blackberries, Strawberries, Blueberries and Blueberry Puree*, Elderberries and Elderberry Juice*, Raspberries, Black Currant Juice*), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Colouring Concentrate from Carrots, Aronia and Grapes, Flavourings, *From Concentrate

    Contains: Milk

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g:
    Energy 411 kJ/98 kcal
    Fat 2,6g
    - of which saturates 1,8g
    Carbohydrate 14,8g
    - of which sugars 13,8g
    Protein 3,5g
    Salt 0,15g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (3.5% Fat) (contains Milk), Strawberries and Strawberry Juice from Concentrate, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Colouring Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Flavourings

    Contains: Milk

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g:
    Energy 411 kJ/98 kcal
    Fat 2,6g
    - of which saturates 1,8g
    Carbohydrate 14,8g
    - of which sugars 13,8g
    Protein 3,5g
    Salt 0,15g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Yogurt (3.5% Fat) (contains Milk), Fruits (Peaches and Peach Juice from Concentrate, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Flavourings

    Contains: Milk

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g:
    Energy 411 kJ/98 kcal
    Fat 2,6g
    - of which saturates 1,8g
    Carbohydrate 14,8g
    - of which sugars 13,8g
    Protein 3,5g
    Salt 0,15g

