Zott Jogobella Various Flavours 400G

Product Description
- Yogurt with strawberries. Yogurt with cherries. Yogurt with peaches. Yogurt with fruits of the forest.
- Extra large fruit pieces!
- 18% fruit preparation
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Name and address
- Zott SE & Co. KG,
- D-86690 Mertingen,
- Germany.
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 400g ℮
Ingredients
Yogurt (3.5% Fat) (contains Milk), Cherries and Cherry Juice from Concentrate, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Colouring Concentrates from Beetroot Juice, Carrots, Aronia and Grapes, Flavourings
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g: Energy 411 kJ/98 kcal Fat 2,6g - of which saturates 1,8g Carbohydrate 14,8g - of which sugars 13,8g Protein 3,5g Salt 0,15g
Ingredients
Yogurt (3.5% Fat) (contains Milk), Fruits (Blackberries, Strawberries, Blueberries and Blueberry Puree*, Elderberries and Elderberry Juice*, Raspberries, Black Currant Juice*), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Colouring Concentrate from Carrots, Aronia and Grapes, Flavourings, *From Concentrate
Nutrition
Ingredients
Yogurt (3.5% Fat) (contains Milk), Strawberries and Strawberry Juice from Concentrate, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Colouring Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Flavourings
Nutrition
Ingredients
Yogurt (3.5% Fat) (contains Milk), Fruits (Peaches and Peach Juice from Concentrate, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Flavourings
Nutrition
