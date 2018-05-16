Laila Ginger Garlic Paste 1Kg

- Energy100kJ 24kcal1.2%
Product Description
- Ginger, Garlic Paste
- Premium quality for easy cooking
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
Ginger 42%, Garlic 42%, Water, Salt, Corn Oil, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Preservatives: Sodium Metabisulphite [Sulphites], Sodium Benzoate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.
Produce of
Product of India
Importer address
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
- UK.
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|100kJ / 24kcal
|Fat
|1g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|2g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|2.9g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
