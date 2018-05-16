By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Laila Ginger Garlic Paste 1Kg

No ratings yetWrite a review
Laila Ginger Garlic Paste 1Kg
£ 3.00
£0.30/100g
Per 100g (as Sold)
  • Energy100kJ 24kcal
    1.2%
  • Fat1g
    1.4%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt2.9g
    48.3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100kJ / 24kcal

Product Description

  • Ginger, Garlic Paste
  • Premium quality for easy cooking
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

Ginger 42%, Garlic 42%, Water, Salt, Corn Oil, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Preservatives: Sodium Metabisulphite [Sulphites], Sodium Benzoate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.

Produce of

Product of India

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 100kJ / 24kcal
Fat 1g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrates2g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 2.9g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

