Laila Alphonso Mango Pulp 850G

Laila Alphonso Mango Pulp 850G
£ 1.80
£2.12/kg
Product Description

  • Alphonso Mango Pulp
  • Pack size: 850g

Information

Ingredients

Alphonso Mango Pulp (95%), Sugar (5%)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once can is opened transfer to a suitable container and refrigerate. Consume within three days.Best before: see lid.

Produce of

Manufactured in India

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT.
  • www.lailafoods.com

Net Contents

850g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 361kJ/86kcal
Fat 0.3g
of which saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrates 19.6g
of which sugars 16g
Protein 1.2g
Salt 0g

