Laila Alphonso Mango Pulp 850G

Product Description
- Alphonso Mango Pulp
- Pack size: 850g
Information
Ingredients
Alphonso Mango Pulp (95%), Sugar (5%)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, once can is opened transfer to a suitable container and refrigerate. Consume within three days.Best before: see lid.
Produce of
Manufactured in India
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT.
Net Contents
850g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|361kJ/86kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|19.6g
|of which sugars
|16g
|Protein
|1.2g
|Salt
|0g
