Tommee Tippee Carton Bottle Starter Kit

5(33)Write a review
Tommee Tippee Carton Bottle Starter Kit
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • Closer to Nature Newborn Starter Set
  • Contains 4x Closer to Nature bottles with slow flow teats
  • Soft and flexible teats for natural feeding
  • Complete with bottle, teat brush and 2 soothers
  • Large Breast Visual
  • Shaped like a breast, feels like a breast, because babies prefer it that way.
  • Natural Latch Icon
  • • Breast-like shape for a natural latch - acceptance guaranteed.
  • Flexes like Mum
  • • Flexes like mum and feels like mum for a comfortable feed.
  • Easy Clean
  • • The wide neck bottle makes cleaning easy and the bottles are suitable for use in dishwasher, microwave and steam sterilisation.
  • Award-winning Breast-like Teat
  • Like a breast because babies prefer it that way - acceptance guaranteed!*
  • Anti-Colic Valve
  • • The Closer to Nature teat with anti-colic valve reduces excessive air flow, so little ones ingest more milk and less air
  • Baby Safe
  • All Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles are BPA-free for your ultimate reassurance.
  • 3 Way Easy Hold
  • The compact shape of Closer to Nature bottles allows baby to feed in a natural position and to be closer to Mum or Dad. The easy hold bottle can be held in 3 ways--cradled comfortably in the hand, gripped in the same way as a traditional wide neck bottle, or held from the base--making feeding comfortable for everyone.
  • Go with the flow
  • We offer different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby. Every baby is different but as a guide we suggest slow flow for 0+months, medium flow for 3+ months and fast flow for 6+ months. Closer to Nature teats are only compatible with Closer to Nature bottles.
  • Moving on
  • If it takes longer than 20 minutes to finish a bottle, baby tugs at the teat or baby falls asleep mid-bottle, these are potential signs you may need to increase the teat flow rate.
  • Change me
  • Our teats are silky soft. Change them if they get damaged or bitten by tiny teeth.
  • Squeeze me
  • Give me a squeeze to ensure my super sensitive anti-colic valve is open after storing and cleaning.
  • Bottle feeding should be relaxed and happy experience for you and your baby.
  • Here's how the award winning Closer to Nature breast-like teat can help:
  • 1 Breast-like shape for easy latch-on
  • 2 Soft and flexible for a natural feeding action
  • 3 Smooth silicone teat feels closer to skin
  • 4 Super sensitive anti-colic valve for a comfortable feed
  • However you choose to feed your little one you'll have times that are both challenging and precious.
  • Our award winning breast-like teat, makes bottle feeding a natural and comfortable experience for both of you - so relax and enjoy the moment!
  • 50 Years Expertise
  • Feed your way.
  • However you choose to feed your baby, our closer to nature range is designed to make feeding a relaxed and happy experience for both of you:
  • To help with breastfeeding:
  • Manual and electric breast pumps
  • To help with bottle feeding:
  • Advanced comfort™ bottles, perfect prep™ machine
  • Slow Flow 0m+
  • Medium Flow 3m+
  • Bottle and teat complies with EN 14350.
  • Soother complies with EN 1400.
  • Materials listing: Polypropylene, silicone, thermoplastic elastomer and nylon.
  • Slow flow
  • Med flow
  • BPA free
  • Award winning - the original breast-like teat
  • For a natural latch and smooth transition from breast to bottle

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles are only suitable for use with Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature teats.
  • Important instructions and contact details included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions? Visit our website tommeetippee.com
  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

0 Months

Upper age limit

3 Months

33 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice products

4 stars

We are been using the products for my newborn for the last month. The bottles are fine and the brush does an adequate job. The soothers are still a bit his and miss whether she will accept them though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect bottles

5 stars

I love this set, the bottle shape is easy to hold, with a teat resembling breasts which was fantastic for my breast feeding daughter who hated many other bottles. The bottle brush included with the set is fantastic , fits well into the bottles and bristles move well getting into all the creases of the bottle. This just made me feel assured the bottles were cleaned well enough for my little one along with the sterilising liquid and water . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great bottles for new borns

5 stars

These bottles are very well made to suit new born needs, extremely happy to use them. Will buy more when needed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

fantastic starter set!

5 stars

This starter set is great. It has everything you need to start off bottle feeding your little one. All the products are great, high quality items. My little one really got on with the bottles, which I'm really pleased about (so I will be stocking up on more of these bottles for sure!) The dummy is perfect sized for a newborn also. The set also comes with a bottle brush, which cleans the bottles perfectly, I've had no issues at all. I would highly recommend this starter set, it's a great all rounder for new mums/baby. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this kit!

5 stars

This is a fantastic starter kit and perfect for what I needed to get to grips with feeding! Baby took to the bottle straight away and found it easy to feed. The extras mean that everything is in one bundle and no last minute trips to the shops with a newborn! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

This is an excellent kit. The different size bottles are great for growing babies i also find the teat shape perfect and easy for baby to take to bottle i would recommend this to any mum. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect Set

5 stars

The closer to nature bottle set is amazing! It comes with everything you could need for starting off! My daughter hasn’t got on with other brands of bottles but loves the these tommee tippee ones. I would definitely recommend to everyone I know as the value for money is incredible [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great little starter kit

5 stars

Brilliant little starter set come with everything you need to start bottle feeding . Bottles are easy to hold, my little one has latched and taken on these bottle so easy from breast feeding. Brush is handy to clean the bottles. Would defiantly recommend to others [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love Tommee Tippee closer to nature bottles

5 stars

Could not fault any off the Tommie Tippee closer to nature bottle products and I would highly recommend them to any new mom planning on bottle feeding or combie feeding as the breast like teat has been really easy for both my babies to take to. Closer to Nature Bottles The bottle are perfect from new born and have used these bottles for both of my babies and they have both instantly taken to them from birth with now problem. Neither have suffered from colic. The bottles are easy to wash and durable. They last along time and I have had no problem with any slit teats or cracked bottles. The 2 different bottle sizes are perfect for a Growing baby and the teats come with different flows for new borns and 2 spear 2 flow tears are perfect for them they are getting bigger. Bottle and teat brush I love tommee tippee bottle brushed they have bristles that go in all directions so you can get a deep clean in all they bottles curves and creases. Also the bottle teat cleaner is perfect for a deep clean into the teat. They last longer then any other teat brush I have tried. 0-6 Month soothers The Tommee Tippee soothers are brilliant for new borns and my daughter's have taken to them with ease, they are very durable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great pack

5 stars

Fantastic product and fantastic value for money! Very highly recommended!! Fantastic features. My son loves these bottles and dummy’s only ones he will have and the only ones I will buy as the quality is amazing and long lasting!! Very happy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

