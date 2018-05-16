Tommee Tippee Explora Dribble Catcher Bibs X 2

Product Description
- 2 Dribble Catching Bibs 4m+
- Two dribble catch bibs
- Soft absorbent collar
- Help prevent rashes
- *4m+ weaning
- Weaning can start from around 4 months (17 weeks is the earliest) ... small amounts of pureed food is the best way to get started
- * The department of health recommends that solid food should not be introduced before 6 months, although you can start earlier (but not before 4 months) if advised by your health visitor or GP.
- Keep your baby nice and dry with a supersoft absorbent collar that soaks up dribbles quickly for greater comfort
- Also...
- handy for weaning
- Cool and mash weaning bowl
- First weaning spoons
- Made from:
- Bib - 80% cotton, 20% polyester.
- Binding - 80% polyester, 20% cotton.
- Supersoft absorbent collar
- Helps eliminate rashes
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Please read and retain this important information for future reference.
- Cleaning
- Wash dark colours separately.
- Do not iron.
Warnings
- WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE
- For your child's safety
- WARNING!
- Never leave your baby unattended whilst feeding. Ensure adult supervision at all times. Always remove bib after feeding.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Jackel international Limited trading as:
- Mayborn Group,
- Northumberland Business Park West,
- Cramlington,
- Northumberland,
- NE23 7RH,
Return to
- Any questions?
- Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com or call us Free on 0500 97 98 99 (UK only)
- Jackel international Limited trading as:
- Mayborn Group,
- Northumberland Business Park West,
- Cramlington,
- Northumberland,
- NE23 7RH,
- UK.
- Please retain our address for future reference.
Lower age limit
4 Months
Net Contents
2 x Bibs
Safety information
WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE For your child's safety WARNING! Never leave your baby unattended whilst feeding. Ensure adult supervision at all times. Always remove bib after feeding.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020