Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature 6-18Mth Anytime Pink Soother X2
Product Description
- Anytime 2 Orthodontic Soothers Purple
- Baby Approved Teat
- Babies can become attached to their favourite style of soother teat. That's why all of the new closer to nature soothers have the same baby approved* teat, so you can easily switch between different shield styles within the range without causing baby any confusion.
- Supports Natural Oral development
- The Symmetrical Orthodontic Shaped teat has been designed to improve balance making it easier for babies to hold the soother in their mouth and supports natural oral development
- Close to a Bottle Teat
- The teat shape on the soother is more like a bottle teat for a more familiar feeling for a baby. All the Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature soothers are BPA-free for total reassurance.
- Mums know there's nothing more wonderful than a calm, content baby so tommee tippee has developed a new range of soothers that are approved by babies. The symmetrical orthodontic teat has been specially designed to help optimise baby acceptance and in independent tests more babies accepted these new soothers first time.* So when you need to turn screams and sobs into smiles and sleep, simply pick up a Closer to Nature® soother.
- Who is Tommee Tippee?
- 50 years ago, two Californian brothers created a weighted base ‘non tip' cup and named it after their dog Tommee. A British businessman loved the cup and brought Tommee Tippee back to the UK, where we're now the number 1 feeding brand. For 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. Today we're in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.
- Complies with EN 1400
- Materials listing:
- Silicone and Polypropylene.
- Soother with traditional shield style featuring understated designs, ideal for newborn babies and everyday use
- Symmetrical orthodontic shape designed to support natural oral development
- Reversible soother baglet, make it easier for babies to correctly insert the soother
- Available in 3 age stages, 0-6, 6-18, 18-36 months
- All soothers are available in packs of 2
Made in China
- Important instructions included inside this pack.
- Please read and retain for future reference.
Packing. Recyclable
- Mayborn Group,
- Northumberland Business Park West,
- Cramlington,
- Northumberland,
- NE23 7RH,
- UK.
- Any questions?
- Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
6 Months
18 Months
2 x Soothers
