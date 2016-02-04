By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tommee Tippee Cmworld 3X260ml Bottle Blue

4.5(18)Write a review
Tommee Tippee Cmworld 3X260ml Bottle Blue
£ 17.00
£5.67/each

Product Description

  • Closer to Nature Baby Bottles Slow Flow Colour My World Hawaii Boy
  • Mimics the natural flex, feel & movement of the breast
  • Slow flow teat with anti-colic Easi-Vent
  • 260ml. Pack of 3
  • Large Breast Visual
  • Shaped like a breast, feels like a breast, because babies prefer it that way.
  • Natural Latch Icon
  • - Breast-like shape for a natural latch - acceptance guaranteed.
  • Flexes like Mum
  • - Flexes like mum and feels like mum for a comfortable feed.
  • Easy Clean
  • - The wide neck bottle makes cleaning easy and the bottles are suitable for use in dishwasher, microwave and steam sterilisation.
  • Award-winning Breast-like Teat
  • Like a breast because babies prefer it that way - acceptance guaranteed!*
  • Anti-Colic Valve
  • - The Closer to Nature teat with anti-colic valve reduces excessive air flow, so little ones ingest more milk and less air
  • Baby Safe
  • All Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles are BPA-free for your ultimate reassurance.
  • 3 Way Easy Hold
  • The compact shape of Closer to Nature bottles allows baby to feed in a natural position and to be closer to Mum or Dad. The easy hold bottle can be held in 3 ways--cradled comfortably in the hand, gripped in the same way as a traditional wide neck bottle, or held from the base--making feeding comfortable for everyone.
  • Go with the flow
  • We offer different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby. Every baby is different but as a guide we suggest slow flow for 0+months, medium flow for 3+ months and fast flow for 6+ months. Closer to Nature teats are only compatible with Closer to Nature bottles.
  • Moving on
  • If it takes longer than 20 minutes to finish a bottle, baby tugs at the teat or baby falls asleep mid-bottle, these are potential signs you may need to increase the teat flow rate.
  • Change me
  • Our teats are silky soft. Change them if they get damaged or bitten by tiny teeth.
  • Squeeze me
  • Give me a squeeze to ensure my super sensitive anti-colic valve is open after storing and cleaning.
  • Closer to Nature bottle is inspired by what babies love most: mum. With the most breast-like teat ever made, this bottle flexes like mum and feels like mum because babies prefer it that way. In fact, our Closer to Nature bottle has guaranteed acceptance and an anti-colic valve making it the best thing for baby since you making feeding easier for everyone.
  • Who is Tommee Tippee?
  • Tommee Tippee is the number one feeding brand in the UK and one of the fastest growing baby bottle brands in North America. For 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. And perhaps a little more fun. Today we're honored to be in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.
  • Complies with EN 14350.
  • Materials listing: polypropylene and silicone.
  • Breast-like shape for a natural latch - acceptance guaranteed*
  • Flexes like mum for a comfortable feed
  • Anti-colic valve in teat to reduce air ingestion
  • Smooth silicone teat feels closer to skin
  • The most breast like feeding bottle with anti-colic valve
  • Easy latch-on teat - 97% mom recommended**
  • Always BPA and phthalate free for ultimate reassurance

Information

Produce of

Made in Morocco

Preparation and Usage

  • Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles are only suitable for use with Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature teats.
  • Important instructions and contact details included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions? Visit our website: tommeetippee.com
  • Please retain our address for future reference.
  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

0 Months

Net Contents

3 x Bottles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

18 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Not same colours as pictured

3 stars

These are great bottles that i would always recommend! This set however is a mixed combination of teals and purples with mix and match lids and bottles, no green at all like pictures.

Great value from Tesco

5 stars

Just about to move the baby to formula milk. Still early days yet. Tommee Tippee seems to be well trusted brand, and the purchase from Tesco represents the best value anywhere. Collecting from local shop is also very convenient.

Gorgeous colours

5 stars

I bought these for my grandson there perfect makes a change from clear

Great quality & love the colours

5 stars

Ive always bought tommer tippee bottles as they were the only ones my little boy would drink out of. Love the colours of these ones

Lovely bottles- beat the standard white ones!

5 stars

Bought these recently to replace the boring whites ones. They are lovely and bright. Only thing was that it was not the colours advertised. They are more of a darker shade rather than the pastel colours in the photo, but still look fab!

Fantastic

5 stars

Bought these a few days ago and little one loved the colours. Nice to have a variety

Great product and fantastic service

5 stars

Fast delivery and great service- product as described

Lovely colorab

5 stars

Bought for my 8 months old neice, my sister love the colors.

lovely bottles

5 stars

Lovely bottles just what I wanted. Good service on collection was emailed to collect earlier than the time they said online.

Fab product and price-take care when ordering!

5 stars

I bought this item recently and am very happy with it, the colours are lovely and the price excellent. Just be careful as there are two listings using the same image but one is the baby girl set which includes a pink bottle instead of a blue one...this item is the blue one. I ordered the other one at first, but had no problems returning it to store.

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tommee Tippee Easivent Fast Flow Teats X2

£ 4.75
£2.38/each

Offer

Tommee Tippee Colour My World Baby Bottles 3X260ml

£ 17.00
£5.67/each

Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Moda 0-6 Months Soothers 2 Pack

£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Offer

Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Easivent Bottle 260Ml X3

£ 15.00
£5.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here