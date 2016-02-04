Tommee Tippee Cmworld 3X260ml Bottle Blue

Not same colours as pictured
These are great bottles that i would always recommend! This set however is a mixed combination of teals and purples with mix and match lids and bottles, no green at all like pictures.
Great value from Tesco
Just about to move the baby to formula milk. Still early days yet. Tommee Tippee seems to be well trusted brand, and the purchase from Tesco represents the best value anywhere. Collecting from local shop is also very convenient.
Gorgeous colours
I bought these for my grandson there perfect makes a change from clear
Great quality & love the colours
Ive always bought tommer tippee bottles as they were the only ones my little boy would drink out of. Love the colours of these ones
Lovely bottles- beat the standard white ones!
Bought these recently to replace the boring whites ones. They are lovely and bright. Only thing was that it was not the colours advertised. They are more of a darker shade rather than the pastel colours in the photo, but still look fab!
Fantastic
Bought these a few days ago and little one loved the colours. Nice to have a variety
Great product and fantastic service
Fast delivery and great service- product as described
Lovely colorab
Bought for my 8 months old neice, my sister love the colors.
lovely bottles
Lovely bottles just what I wanted. Good service on collection was emailed to collect earlier than the time they said online.
Fab product and price-take care when ordering!
I bought this item recently and am very happy with it, the colours are lovely and the price excellent. Just be careful as there are two listings using the same image but one is the baby girl set which includes a pink bottle instead of a blue one...this item is the blue one. I ordered the other one at first, but had no problems returning it to store.