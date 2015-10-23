Tommee Tippee Colour My World Baby Bottles 3X260ml

Bad description
I ordered the blue bottles online and was sent the pink, re-ordered and was sent pink again. Turns out you can't choose the colour, they are sent out as a random selection by Tesco. Why sell pink or blue when you then can't choose which colour you want? I do not want pink bottles for my son. Massive fail on Tesco's part and not clearly stated in the item's description. Love Tommee Tippee products, no fault there at all, just not happy with Tesco on this occasion.
Colours
I've just received my bottles and like two other reviews I've just read - REALLY disappointed with the colours!!! Thought I was getting the colours that are shown in the picture and like others checked to see if I missed whether it stated that different colours maybe sent!!!! NOTHING!!! Surely it should be written somewhere!!!! Really disappointed with Tesco!!!!
Great baby product
Very good product and the usual high quality from Tommee Tippee
No choice if colour sent, not as in picture
I bought this thinking great buy for my boy. No as they do not send the product on the picture but the girls pink version no good for my boy. Disappointed as does not state alternative color may be sent and no option to get right color, maybe this could be looked into as very disappointing especially when you are new mum with lots of other things to do rather than returning items all the time.
Great colourful durable bottles :)
I bought these bottles as they are very good value for money. They are bright, beautiful and the quality is excellent. Brilliant product- a must have!!!
Great bottles....
...unfortunately I was sent the girly colours, it wasn't explained properly in the description and the photo shown was of the boys bottles.
Worth to buy
I have bought it a month ago.Its great product! worth to buy.Still like new.Only use one of them till now.
Lovely Colours
I bought this just over a week ago as I wanted some brighter bottles than the standard ones. Love them as does my little girl, who loves the colours. Excellent value for money
tommy tippee closer to nature girl bottle 260ml
I bought this product a while ago iam extremely pleased with it! My granddaughter loves it! It looks and is good!
Tommee tippee bottles
Such pretty bright colours can't wait to use them x