Pataks Tandoori Paste Mild 312G

Pataks Tandoori Paste Mild 312G
£ 2.30
£0.74/100g

Product Description

  • Our authentic blend of aromatic spices, ginger, tamarind & garlic for a beautifully balanced tandoori dish
  • For more recipe ideas, visit: www.pataks.com
  • Our balanced blend of 8 spices captured in oil for a deep, rich, authentic flavour
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives and flavours
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 312g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Ginger Purée (18%), Ground Spices (11%) [Coriander, Cumin, Paprika, Spices], Tamarind (8%), Salt, Acids (Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder (3%), Colours (E163, E122, E129)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Mustard, Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Use within 6 weeks of opening and before the best before end date.Best Before End: See Lid.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • This product must be cooked.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • E122 & E129: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.pataks.com

Net Contents

312g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 416kJ / 99kcal
Fat 2.7g
of which saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrate 10.1g
of which sugars 4.2g
Fibre 5.9g
Protein 3.5g
Salt 6.07g

Safety information

E122 & E129: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Overpriced

4 stars

Good stuff for the old homemade curry.

