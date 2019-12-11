Lindt Linor Strawberry & Cream Truffles 200G

Not the best from lindor in my opinion, Overly swe 2 stars A Tesco Customer11th December 2019 Not the best from lindor in my opinion, Overly sweet and artificial tasting; I was really looking forward to tasting but didn’t by any means live up to my expectations, just not Lindt quality, if you enjoy the rich high quality taste of the truffles such as plain, hazelnut, dark, and white then you probably won’t really enjoy these much; tastes like they threw together a good idea with little consideration for the balance of flavours, which is contrary to their other truffles I have tasted. Disappointing in short Report

I expected a stronger strawberry flavour 3 stars Review from Lindt UK 10th July 2019 This chocolate is too sweet, almost like eating Sugar. It would have been nice if there was some real strawberry in it instead of the flavourings that leave an overtly sweet mouth after taste. Although the kids love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Omg 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 8th July 2019 Tried these for a change . They are slightly more expensive but worth every penny . The white chocolate melts in the mouth and as for the strawberry centre , it oozes sophistication. Sorry kids but you have no chance . Perfect treat for adults. Smooth and silky , just the right combination. Would make an ideal present or just a nice indulgent treat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 8th July 2019 OMG I just couldn’t put the box down. I have had Lindor chocolates before and they have always been good. Now these new strawberries and cream ones where the best, so smooth and creamy that I couldn’t put the box down. Definitely recommend these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absoloutely gorgeous chocolate 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 1st July 2019 This was the first time I've strayed from the usual milk chocolate lindt and I think I have been forever turned. This is the most beautiful chocolate I've had from them yet. Tastes divine, really milky which is sometimes difficult with white chocolate, it can taste a bit cheap. However this just tasted rich and had a hint of strawberry which wasn't too overwhelming. Highly recommend, only problem was they are so nice I ended up eating the whole box! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really nice 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 1st July 2019 These are really good in taste. I love the combination of the strawberries and cream. In the middle of the chocolate there is a soft centre of strawberries. I'm not normally keen on white chocolate but these have definetly won me over. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious pink balls of chocolate 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 30th June 2019 Lovely box for the presentation, which would make these chocolates a perfect gift. Delicious pink balls of chocolate with really nice creamy filling. Just be warned, once you open the box it is very easy to sit and eat them all in one sitting!!! Can't wait to try the other flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pure delicious. 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 28th June 2019 These are my favourite ones that u have tried out of all the range. They're smooth, luxurious and such a treat. The strawberry is a very nice addition and together they are sublime. You wouldn't want too many at once though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely delicious 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 27th June 2019 I've been waiting to try these but hadn't got round to buying myself some so when I had the chance to test try these I jumped at the chance and I'm very pleased I did because they are absolutely delicious and so, so creamy! Perfect to take on the go, on your travels or to even give as a gift because they give that wow factor just looking at the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]