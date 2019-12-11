By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Linor Strawberry & Cream Truffles 200G

5(52)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Linor Strawberry & Cream Truffles 200G

£ 3.50
£1.75/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Product Description

  • White chocolate truffles with strawberries and cream and a smooth melting filling
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Wherever and whenever you take a Lindor moment, it just seems to make life feel so much more sublime.
  • When you unwrap Lindor and break its delicate chocolate shell, the irresistibly smooth filling starts to melt, gently carrying you away in a moment of bliss.
  • Lindor created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and lover for chocolate since 1845.
  • Irresistibly smooth
  • White chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Cream Powder (1.1%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Strawberry Powder (0.2%), Natural Flavouring, Colouring (Beetroot Red), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Highly meltable - keep coolStore in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Manufactured in Italy

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli SpA,
  • IT-21056 Induno Olona (VA).

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2620 kJ / 631 kcal
Fat 48 g
- Of which saturates 36 g
Carbohydrate 45 g
- Of which sugars 44 g
Protein 3.9 g
Salt 0.21 g

52 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Not the best from lindor in my opinion, Overly swe

2 stars

Not the best from lindor in my opinion, Overly sweet and artificial tasting; I was really looking forward to tasting but didn’t by any means live up to my expectations, just not Lindt quality, if you enjoy the rich high quality taste of the truffles such as plain, hazelnut, dark, and white then you probably won’t really enjoy these much; tastes like they threw together a good idea with little consideration for the balance of flavours, which is contrary to their other truffles I have tasted. Disappointing in short

I expected a stronger strawberry flavour

3 stars

This chocolate is too sweet, almost like eating Sugar. It would have been nice if there was some real strawberry in it instead of the flavourings that leave an overtly sweet mouth after taste. Although the kids love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Omg

5 stars

Tried these for a change . They are slightly more expensive but worth every penny . The white chocolate melts in the mouth and as for the strawberry centre , it oozes sophistication. Sorry kids but you have no chance . Perfect treat for adults. Smooth and silky , just the right combination. Would make an ideal present or just a nice indulgent treat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

OMG I just couldn’t put the box down. I have had Lindor chocolates before and they have always been good. Now these new strawberries and cream ones where the best, so smooth and creamy that I couldn’t put the box down. Definitely recommend these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absoloutely gorgeous chocolate

5 stars

This was the first time I've strayed from the usual milk chocolate lindt and I think I have been forever turned. This is the most beautiful chocolate I've had from them yet. Tastes divine, really milky which is sometimes difficult with white chocolate, it can taste a bit cheap. However this just tasted rich and had a hint of strawberry which wasn't too overwhelming. Highly recommend, only problem was they are so nice I ended up eating the whole box! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really nice

5 stars

These are really good in taste. I love the combination of the strawberries and cream. In the middle of the chocolate there is a soft centre of strawberries. I'm not normally keen on white chocolate but these have definetly won me over. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious pink balls of chocolate

5 stars

Lovely box for the presentation, which would make these chocolates a perfect gift. Delicious pink balls of chocolate with really nice creamy filling. Just be warned, once you open the box it is very easy to sit and eat them all in one sitting!!! Can't wait to try the other flavours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pure delicious.

5 stars

These are my favourite ones that u have tried out of all the range. They're smooth, luxurious and such a treat. The strawberry is a very nice addition and together they are sublime. You wouldn't want too many at once though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

I've been waiting to try these but hadn't got round to buying myself some so when I had the chance to test try these I jumped at the chance and I'm very pleased I did because they are absolutely delicious and so, so creamy! Perfect to take on the go, on your travels or to even give as a gift because they give that wow factor just looking at the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

I just love those chocolates. My favourite combination of strawberries and cream , absolutely amazing! Melting in the mouth , just can not get enough of those and easily finished box in one go. Simply heaven !! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 52 reviews

