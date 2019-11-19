By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Giant Yorkshire Puddings 220G

2.5(4)Write a review
£ 1.10
£5.00/kg
Each Yorkshire pudding
  • Energy1124kJ 266kcal
    13%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1021kJ / 242kcal

Product Description

  • Ready baked Yorkshire puddings.
  • Made in Yorkshire Based on a traditional recipe for a light, fluffy and crispy texture
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Egg White, Egg, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. IMPORTANT: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Oven from frozen 200°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 6 Remove all packaging Place on a baking tray near the centre of a preheated oven for 4-6 minutes. Do not re-heat

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Yorkshire pudding (110g)
Energy1021kJ / 242kcal1124kJ / 266kcal
Fat5.4g5.9g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate38.2g42.1g
Sugars1.7g1.9g
Fibre3.0g3.3g
Protein8.7g9.6g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

These are dire, they’re as flat as pancakes. I wis

1 stars

These are dire, they’re as flat as pancakes. I wish Tesco would stock the Aunt Bessie Giant Yorkies as they’re great.

Giant Yorkshire pancakes...

2 stars

Imagine the treat of a giant yorky, filled to the brim with your favourite Sunday lunch items. You won’t find that here, rather a pancake of flatness and cardboard. Yes these are cheap, but if the insides are higher than the rim, a yorky it is not I’m afraid. My choice of filling escaped from shame as much as the shallow stature. Yes they work if you’re useless at cooking yorkys for convenience, but buy the Aunt Bessies for a bit more. Can’t recommend unless in an emergency frisbee competition.

These are not as good as the Aunt Bessie ones. Whi

3 stars

These are not as good as the Aunt Bessie ones. Which is a shame as I cook for 16 people every week and often use these to fill them up, which they loved but the quality is not as good. Will you be getting the aunt bessie ones back?

Lovely way to serve Casseroles etc.

4 stars

Lovely way to serve Casseroles etc.

