Tesco 2 Giant Yorkshire Puddings 220G

These are dire, they’re as flat as pancakes. I wish Tesco would stock the Aunt Bessie Giant Yorkies as they’re great.
Giant Yorkshire pancakes...
Imagine the treat of a giant yorky, filled to the brim with your favourite Sunday lunch items. You won’t find that here, rather a pancake of flatness and cardboard. Yes these are cheap, but if the insides are higher than the rim, a yorky it is not I’m afraid. My choice of filling escaped from shame as much as the shallow stature. Yes they work if you’re useless at cooking yorkys for convenience, but buy the Aunt Bessies for a bit more. Can’t recommend unless in an emergency frisbee competition.
These are not as good as the Aunt Bessie ones. Which is a shame as I cook for 16 people every week and often use these to fill them up, which they loved but the quality is not as good. Will you be getting the aunt bessie ones back?
Lovely way to serve Casseroles etc.
