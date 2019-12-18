Organix Banana & Plum Porridge 200G

Product Description
- Organic banana & plum porridge containing wholegrain oat, wheat, rye & rice flour with banana flakes & dried plum pieces
- A deliciously tasty and softly chewable porridge, with a mix of plum chunks, crispy oats and banana. Perfect for tiny tastebuds.
- We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
- Cereal stages
- 6m+ Learning first tastes
- When your baby first starts their wondrous exploration of food, keep tastes simple and textures smooth. Try our 6+ months Baby Rice or Porridges for light and fluffy textures.
- 7m+ Exploring new textures
- When your baby is ready to explore new textures and flavours, try our 7+ months cereals. There are small, delicious crispy pieces and tiny chewable chunks of real organic fruit to delight their taste buds!
- 10m+ Chunkier textures
- For your growing food adventurer, try our 10+ months chunkier textures. With delicious pieces of fruit, chunky oats and crispy puffs, they really get those little mouths going!
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- I'm organic
- With real fruit pieces
- Exploring new textures
- Soft & chewable
- No junk promise
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Vegetarian and vegan friendly
- Pack size: 200g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain <strong>Oat</strong> Flakes 30.0%, Wholegrain <strong>Oat</strong> Flour 18.4%, Wholegrain <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 16.1%, Banana Flakes 12.0%, Wholegrain <strong>Rye</strong> Flour 11.5%, Dried Plum Pieces 8.0%, Puffed Rice Flour 4.0%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no organic certification
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts as this food is made in a factory that handles Nuts
Storage
Once opened, store in an airtight container.Best before see top of pack
Produce of
Made under organic standards in Austria
Preparation and Usage
- Mixing instructions
- 1 Add 6 tbsp. of baby's usual milk, cold or warmed, to a clean bowl.
- 2 Gradually add 3 level tbsp. of porridge to the milk, stirring as you add.
- 3 Mix well until thickened and serve within 30 mins.
- If serving warm, check the temperature before feeding.
- This is only a guide, add a little more milk or porridge for a consistency that's just right for your little one.
Number of uses
Approx. 9 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 7 months+.
- Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying food.
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion†
|Energy
|1532kJ/362kcal
|585kJ/139kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|3.8g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|68g
|22g
|of which sugars
|12g
|9.2g
|Fibre
|8.3g
|2.4g
|Protein
|10g
|3.5g
|Sodium
|<0.01g
|0.02g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.04g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.77mg
|0.21mg
|†Based on mixing instructions, approximately 22g of porridge made with 90ml of milk
|-
|-
Safety information
