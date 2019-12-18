Organix Baby Rice 100G

Product Description
- Organic baby rice containing rice flour
- Light, fluffy and deliciously creamy when mixed with milk. Perfect for tiny tummies.
- At round 6 months your baby may show signs they are ready for solid food.
- New look, same great taste!
- We have developed our organic baby rice to be the perfect way to start introducing your baby to solid food. Mixing it up with your baby's usual milk means it'll taste reassuringly familiar and the creamy consistency makes it irresistibly tasty and perfect for tiny tummies.
- We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
- Cereal stages
- 6+ months Learning first tastes
- When your baby first starts their wondrous exploration of food, keep tastes simple and textures smooth. Try out 6+ months Baby Rice or Porridges for light and fluffy textures.
- 7m+ Exploring new textures
- When your baby is ready to explore new textures and flavours, try our 7+ months cereals. There are small, delicious crispy pieces and tiny chewable chunks of real organic fruit to delight their taste buds!
- 10m+ Chunkier textures
- For your growing food adventurer, try our 10+ months chunkier textures. With delicious pieces of fruit, chunky oats and crispy puffs, they really get those little mouths going!
- *The Department of Health and the World Health Organisation recommend nothing but breastfeeding for the first 6 months of a baby's life.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- I'm organic
- Suitable for 6+ months
- Smooth & simple
- No junk promise
- Gluten free
- No added salt or sugar
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Vegetarian & Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Rice Flour 100.0%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)** <0.1%, Total 100%, **Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no organic certification
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts as this food is made in a factory that handles Nuts
Storage
Once opened, store in an airtight container.Best before see top of pack
Produce of
Made under organic standards in Austria
Preparation and Usage
- Mixing instructions
- 1 Add 3 tbsp. of baby's usual milk, cold or warmed, to a clean bowl.
- 2 Gradually add 1 level tbsp. of baby rice to the milk, stirring as you add.
- 3 Mix well until thickened and serve within 30 mins.
- If serving warm, check the temperature before feeding. This is only a guide, add a little more milk or rice for a consistency that's just right for your little one.
Number of uses
Approx. 16 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 6 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervise whilst enjoying this food.
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion†
|Energy
|1665kJ/393kcal
|224kJ/53kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|1.7g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|84g
|8.3g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|8.4g
|1.1g
|Sodium
|<0.01g
|0.01g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.02g
|Thiamin (vitamin B1)
|1.3mg
|0.10mg
|Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|†Based on mixing instructions, approximately 6g of baby rice made with 45ml of milk
|-
|-
Safety information
