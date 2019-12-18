By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Organix Baby Rice 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Organix Baby Rice 100G
£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Organic baby rice containing rice flour
  • Join us for lots of tips, advice and recipes for every stage. www.organix.com
  • Find us on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and Twitter
  • For nutritional information using different milks please see our common questions online at organix.com
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Light, fluffy and deliciously creamy when mixed with milk. Perfect for tiny tummies.
  • At round 6 months your baby may show signs they are ready for solid food.
  • New look, same great taste!
  • We have developed our organic baby rice to be the perfect way to start introducing your baby to solid food. Mixing it up with your baby's usual milk means it'll taste reassuringly familiar and the creamy consistency makes it irresistibly tasty and perfect for tiny tummies.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • Cereal stages
  • 6+ months Learning first tastes
  • When your baby first starts their wondrous exploration of food, keep tastes simple and textures smooth. Try out 6+ months Baby Rice or Porridges for light and fluffy textures.
  • 7m+ Exploring new textures
  • When your baby is ready to explore new textures and flavours, try our 7+ months cereals. There are small, delicious crispy pieces and tiny chewable chunks of real organic fruit to delight their taste buds!
  • 10m+ Chunkier textures
  • For your growing food adventurer, try our 10+ months chunkier textures. With delicious pieces of fruit, chunky oats and crispy puffs, they really get those little mouths going!
  • *The Department of Health and the World Health Organisation recommend nothing but breastfeeding for the first 6 months of a baby's life.
  • Why not try?
  • Organix Melty Carrot Puffs 7+ Months
  • Organix Raspberry & Blueberry Rice Cakes 7+ Months
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 6+ months
  • Smooth & simple
  • No junk promise
  • Gluten free
  • No added salt or sugar
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian & Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 100g
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Rice Flour 100.0%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)** <0.1%, Total 100%, **Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no organic certification

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts as this food is made in a factory that handles Nuts

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container.Best before see top of pack

Produce of

Made under organic standards in Austria

Preparation and Usage

  • Mixing instructions
  • 1 Add 3 tbsp. of baby's usual milk, cold or warmed, to a clean bowl.
  • 2 Gradually add 1 level tbsp. of baby rice to the milk, stirring as you add.
  • 3 Mix well until thickened and serve within 30 mins.
  • If serving warm, check the temperature before feeding. This is only a guide, add a little more milk or rice for a consistency that's just right for your little one.

Number of uses

Approx. 16 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 6 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervise whilst enjoying this food.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.
  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion†
Energy 1665kJ/393kcal224kJ/53kcal
Fat 2.3g1.7g
of which saturates 0.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate 84g8.3g
of which sugars <0.5g3.3g
Fibre 1.3g<0.5g
Protein 8.4g1.1g
Sodium <0.01g0.01g
Salt <0.01g0.02g
Thiamin (vitamin B1) 1.3mg0.10mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--
†Based on mixing instructions, approximately 6g of baby rice made with 45ml of milk--

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 6 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervise whilst enjoying this food.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Organix Banana & Plum Porridge 200G

£ 2.50
£1.25/100g

Aptamil Baby Rice 4-6+ Months 100G

£ 1.50
£1.50/100g

Offer

Aptamil Creamed Banana Porridge 125G 4 Month Plus

£ 1.75
£14.00/kg

Offer

Ella's Kitchen Sweet Potato Pumpkin Apple & Blueberries 120G

£ 1.10
£9.17/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here