Organix Strawberry & Banana Porridge 120G
Product Description
- Containing rice & corn flour with banana flakes & freeze dried strawberry powder
- For nutritional information using different milks please see our common questions online at organix.com.
- Join us for lots of tips, advice and recipes for every stage. www.organix.com
- New look, same great taste! Fuel first food adventures with our light, fluffy and deliciouly creamy Strawberry & Banana Porridge. Perfect for tiny tummies, it's a great first step for babies on their journey to solid food. With real organic strawberries and banana, and no added sugar, artificial flavours or sweeteners.
- We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- EU Organic - AT-BIO-501, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C123268, www.fsc.org
- Organix and No Junk Promise are Registered Trade Marks of Organix Brands Ltd.
- I'm organic
- Contains real fruit
- Learning first tastes
- Smooth & creamy
- No junk promise
- Light, fluffy and deliciously creamy when mixed with milk perfect for tiny tummies
- Gluten free
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Vegetarian & vegan friendly
- Pack size: 120G
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Rice Flour 54.6%, Corn Flour 36.4%, Banana Flakes 6.0%, Freeze Dried Strawberry Powder 3.0%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)** <0.1%, Total 100%, **Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic certification
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts as this food is made in a factory that handles Nuts.
Storage
Once opened, store in an airtight Container.Best before see top of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Mixing instructions
- 1 Add 6 tbsp. of baby's usual milk, cold or warmed, to a clean bowl.
- 2 Gradually add 2 level tbsp. of porridge to the milk, stirring as you add.
- 3 Mix well until thickened and serve within 30 mins.
- If serving warm, check the temperature before feeding.
- This is only a guide, add a little more milk or porridge for a consistency that's just right for your little one.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 6 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Made exclusively for:
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
- Organix,
- c/o Semper AB,
Return to
- We're here to help:
- 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
- Freepost, Organix.
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
- www.organix.com
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion†
|Energy
|1612kJ/380kcal
|441kJ/105kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|3.2g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|83g
|17g
|of which sugars
|5.7g
|7.3g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.8g
|Protein
|8.2g
|2.2g
|Sodium
|<0.01g
|0.02g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.04g
|Thiamin (vitamin B1)
|1.3mg
|0.21mg
|†Based on mixing instructions, approximately 12g of porridge made with 90ml of milk
|-
|-
Safety information
SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 6 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.