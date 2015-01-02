Bio-Oil 125Ml

Does what it says on the bottle!
As expected, good product, nice to apply. I'm using to prevent pregnancy stretch marks so will have to wait and see if it works, 14 weeks to go!
Great Product
I used this product for my stretch mark oil and i have to say its the best ive found so far. It leaves skin feeling very soft and the oil soaks in very quickly compared to other oils. Will definitly be buying more. Great product!
Excellent item
Wonderful stuff, bought for my very pregnant daughter who tells me it is soothing the stretch marks very nicely.
Really works
I bought this oil to prevent any stretch marks during pregnancy and it works very well.
Nice oil
Wanted something for my face that wasn't too oily, so purchased this during the club card boost. A little goes a long way so the bottle will last a long time. It smoothes on easily and isn't too oily. Early days so I can't say if it's improved the look of my skin but I'm happy with the product so far.
Great price
Looked around in many places and this was the best deal for the most product by far
Great oil, great price.
Seen this in other shops much more expensive. Works great as well.
Amazing results........
I bought this for my teenage daughter a couple of months ago and she has been applying to her skin everyday since, the results are definitely visible and her skin so much more radiant!
a good product
My wife uses this oil on post-operative scars.
product is fantastic
there is no problems with the product and it is very good