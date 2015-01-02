By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bio-Oil 125Ml

4.5(10)Write a review
Bio-Oil 125Ml
£ 14.00
£11.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Skincare Oil
  • Specialist skincare for scars, stretch marks, ageing & dehydrated skin
  • Enriched with calendula, lavender, rosemary & chamomile oils
  • Easily absorbed into the skin
  • Scars
  • Helps improve the appearance of both new and old scars.
  • Stretch Marks
  • Helps reduce the possibility of stretch marks forming during pregnancy, teenage growth spurts and periods of rapid weight gain, and helps improve the appearance of existing stretch marks.
  • Uneven Skin Tone
  • Helps improve the appearance of uneven skin tone in both light and dark skin types.
  • Ageing & Dehydrated Skin
  • Helps smooth and tone ageing and wrinkled skin on both the face and body, and helps retain moisture.
  • Purcellin Oil™
  • Contains the breakthrough ingredient PurCellin Oil™, which reduces the thickness of the formulation and makes it easily absorbed.
  • Specialist scar and stretch mark product
  • Pack size: 125ml

Information

Ingredients

Paraffinum Liquidum, Triisononanoin, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Retinyl Palmitate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Oil, Calendula Officinalis Extract, Glycine Soja Oil, BHT, Bisabolol, Parfum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool, CI 26100

Storage

Store out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Manufactured in South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Application
  • Apply twice daily for a minimum of three months. During pregnancy apply from the start of the second trimester. Individual results will vary. Suitable for sensitive skin and non-comedogenic.

Warnings

  • PRECAUTIONS
  • For external use only. Do not use on broken skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse thoroughly with water. Keep out of reach of children.

Distributor address

  • Omega Pharma Limited,
  • 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
  • London,
  • SW1V 2SA.

Net Contents

125ml ℮

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Does what it says on the bottle!

5 stars

As expected, good product, nice to apply. I'm using to prevent pregnancy stretch marks so will have to wait and see if it works, 14 weeks to go!

Great Product

5 stars

I used this product for my stretch mark oil and i have to say its the best ive found so far. It leaves skin feeling very soft and the oil soaks in very quickly compared to other oils. Will definitly be buying more. Great product!

Excellent item

5 stars

Wonderful stuff, bought for my very pregnant daughter who tells me it is soothing the stretch marks very nicely.

Really works

4 stars

I bought this oil to prevent any stretch marks during pregnancy and it works very well.

Nice oil

4 stars

Wanted something for my face that wasn't too oily, so purchased this during the club card boost. A little goes a long way so the bottle will last a long time. It smoothes on easily and isn't too oily. Early days so I can't say if it's improved the look of my skin but I'm happy with the product so far.

Great price

5 stars

Looked around in many places and this was the best deal for the most product by far

Great oil, great price.

5 stars

Seen this in other shops much more expensive. Works great as well.

Amazing results........

5 stars

I bought this for my teenage daughter a couple of months ago and she has been applying to her skin everyday since, the results are definitely visible and her skin so much more radiant! 

a good product

4 stars

My wife uses this oil on post-operative scars.

product is fantastic

4 stars

there is no problems with the product and it is very good

