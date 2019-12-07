Tesco Meat Free Chicken Style Pieces 300G

great texture, much better than quorn and they're
DISGUSTING
Tasteless and squidgy, the Quorn chicken pieces are so much better.
Recommended
This has got to be one of my favourite Tesco meat free products. Tastes nice, the texture is pretty good too.
Terrible !
I have eaten many meat free items over the years,but this has to be the worst tasting ever. Terrible. Com eon Tesco,must do better.
Really nice!
These are quite surprisingly good! Not very much like chicken texture (as I remember) more like tofu texture, but very nice taste. Definitely recommend.
Handy to keep in
These have an unusual texture, like a cross between tofu and Quorn vegan pieces, soft to the bite but pleasant all the same.They don't have much of a flavour themselves but absorb flavours of sauces and seasoning well. Handy to keep in for choice and variety of vegan meat substitutes.
Great product
I like these, they are not like chicken particularly but they are very versatile and go well with lots of things. I just wish my local Hove store would stock them again.
These are DELICIOUS. I decided to try a few differ
These are DELICIOUS. I decided to try a few different vegetarian/ meat alternatives to reduce my meat intake and I actually prefer these to chicken! They are so quick and easy to cook, especially with a stir fry and don't dry out (unlike chicken) when used in e.g. a pre-booked packed lunch for work. I have tried several brands of similar style products and these are by far my favourite, as they aren't watery or crumbly and are packed full of flavour; you wouldn't know they weren't meat. I recommend these to all my friends; definitely try these!
Really good substitute for chicken except the text
Really good substitute for chicken except the texture is not what you expect, it’s more squishy like tofu, but it’s made with soy so it’s an amazing vegan alternative! Quite big pieces don’t need to use much per meal, I’d recommend marinading them or precooking them and flavouring them for a little before actually putting it in your meals as it’s lightly seasoned meaning you can do whatever you want with them!
Had to spit it out.
I couldn't bear to swallow it because it was so vile. Tastes what I imagine the fluff under my bed to taste like, and has a texture that frankly is impossible for me to describe. Even smothered in a sauce it would be a NO thanks! I'll stick with Quorn.