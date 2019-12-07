By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Meat Free Chicken Style Pieces 300G

3.5(12)Write a review
Tesco Meat Free Chicken Style Pieces 300G
£ 1.75
£5.84/kg
1/4 pack
  • Energy473kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 695kJ / 166kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken style pieces made from wheat and soya protein.
  • Made with soya and delicately seasoned to pair with other flavours
  • Cook from frozen 40 secs
  • Lightly seasoned
  • High in protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Textured Wheat Protein (8%)(Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch), Sunflower Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Onion, Vegetable Protein (5%)(Wheat Gluten, Wheat Flour, Pea Protein), Soya Flour, Potato Protein, Soya Protein, Garlic, Dextrose, Stabilliser (Methyl Cellulose), Sugar Beet Fibre, Maltodextrin, Salt, Yeast Extract, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Flavouring, White Pepper, Mace, Ginger, Black Pepper, Sugar, Pepper Extract, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten, wheat and soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results cook from frozen.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok. Stir fry for 5 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy695kJ / 166kcal473kJ / 113kcal
Fat6.3g4.3g
Saturates0.7g0.5g
Carbohydrate6.8g4.6g
Sugars1.3g0.9g
Fibre4.4g3.0g
Protein18.3g12.4g
Salt0.9g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

great texture, much better than quorn and they're

5 stars

great texture, much better than quorn and they're vegan.

DISGUSTING

1 stars

Tasteless and squidgy, the Quorn chicken pieces are so much better.

Recommended

5 stars

This has got to be one of my favourite Tesco meat free products. Tastes nice, the texture is pretty good too.

Terrible !

1 stars

I have eaten many meat free items over the years,but this has to be the worst tasting ever. Terrible. Com eon Tesco,must do better.

Really nice!

4 stars

These are quite surprisingly good! Not very much like chicken texture (as I remember) more like tofu texture, but very nice taste. Definitely recommend.

Handy to keep in

4 stars

These have an unusual texture, like a cross between tofu and Quorn vegan pieces, soft to the bite but pleasant all the same.They don't have much of a flavour themselves but absorb flavours of sauces and seasoning well. Handy to keep in for choice and variety of vegan meat substitutes.

Great product

5 stars

I like these, they are not like chicken particularly but they are very versatile and go well with lots of things. I just wish my local Hove store would stock them again.

These are DELICIOUS. I decided to try a few differ

5 stars

These are DELICIOUS. I decided to try a few different vegetarian/ meat alternatives to reduce my meat intake and I actually prefer these to chicken! They are so quick and easy to cook, especially with a stir fry and don't dry out (unlike chicken) when used in e.g. a pre-booked packed lunch for work. I have tried several brands of similar style products and these are by far my favourite, as they aren't watery or crumbly and are packed full of flavour; you wouldn't know they weren't meat. I recommend these to all my friends; definitely try these!

Really good substitute for chicken except the text

4 stars

Really good substitute for chicken except the texture is not what you expect, it’s more squishy like tofu, but it’s made with soy so it’s an amazing vegan alternative! Quite big pieces don’t need to use much per meal, I’d recommend marinading them or precooking them and flavouring them for a little before actually putting it in your meals as it’s lightly seasoned meaning you can do whatever you want with them!

Had to spit it out.

1 stars

I couldn't bear to swallow it because it was so vile. Tastes what I imagine the fluff under my bed to taste like, and has a texture that frankly is impossible for me to describe. Even smothered in a sauce it would be a NO thanks! I'll stick with Quorn.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Meat Free Vegetarian Mince 454G

£ 1.75
£3.86/kg

Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Lincolnshire Sausages 6S 300G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Tesco Meat Free Chicken Style Nuggets 16 Pack 320G

£ 1.75
£5.47/kg

Quorn Sausages 336G

£ 2.00
£5.96/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here