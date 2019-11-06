By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen Greek Yoghurt Strawberry

Ella's Kitchen Greek Yoghurt Strawberry
Product Description

  • Strawberry Yoghurt
  • Hello, I'm an organic strawberry yummy yoghurt packed full of strawberries, Greek Style Yoghurt, bananas + apples.
  • Who am I for? My pouch contains gently pasteurised smooth + creamy yogurt so my ingredients are suitable from 6 months. The Government advises that foods containing dairy products should only be introduced into a baby's diet after 6 months. Every baby is different!
  • My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of goodness + taste yummy too!
  • Ella x
  • 100% I'm organic
  • Smooth + creamy
  • No added salt or water
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • No lumps or bits and nothing artificial
  • Just yummy organic fruit yoghurt for kids
  • Pack size: 90G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Greek Style Yoghurt (Milk) 37%, Organic Strawberries 30%, Organic Bananas 22%, Organic Apples 10%, Organic Rice Starch 1%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a Dash), Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard or a fridge.Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Do not freeze me - I won't like it.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. You can eat me as I am but I taste best cold. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 1000gper pack
Energy 370kJ/88kcal333kJ/79kcal
Fat 3.6g3.2g
-of which saturates 2.3g2.1g
Carbohydrate 11.1g10.0g
-of which sugars 9.5g8.6g
Fibre 1.5g1.4g
Protein 2.1g1.9g
Salt 0.05g0.05g

Safety information

Baby loved it

5 stars

I received the strawberry yoghurt as a sample and my baby loved it he’s not keen on yoghurt products but demolished the ellas kitchen one. The texture was just right for him and from what i tasted there was plenty flavour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

tasty yoghurt

5 stars

I got Strawberry Yoghurt for my one year old who is a very fussy eater and if it was her way she would only had her bottle. But I must admit she really liked it and ate it with appetite. It is really smouth and tastes great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy!

5 stars

My little girl very much enjoyed her strawberry yogurt. Very tasty and wanted to feed herself and lick the bowl after. Would definitely recommend Ella’s kitchen products to everyone. We love them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice yogurt

4 stars

Nice strawberry yogurt, my son enjoyed it very much. My only negative is that I would like if it were a little thicker in consistency. Thanks for letting us test this product Ella's Kitchen! I will continue to use the savoury pouches every day :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Taste

4 stars

My daughter had this as part of a snack with fruit, she absolutely loved this yoghurt it was the perfect blend of flavour although I was surprised the yoghurt was brown. She thoroughly enjoyed eating it and making a mess. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great snack

5 stars

This was great as a snack for my little one when we’re on the go and are out and about she loved it Plus it’s organic too defo will be getting this one again, also the size it great small and compact and fit nicely in her changing bag [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely yummy

5 stars

This is a form favourite in our home it’s super yummy and both children love it. I even had a cheeky try. It’s creamy and so so good. Wish it was a little bigger but it smells and tastes great. It’s good for on the go and an easy tasty snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fruity flavour

4 stars

Bought this as an easy alternative to having fresh yoghurt in a packed lunch on a hot day. Great texture although more of a dessert flavour than a yoghurt. Really fruity - my daughter ate it all and asked for more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Great product . My daughter loved the yogurt ! She had half out the pouch and half frozen ice lolly’s :) i will be buying another when I next have my next shop ! Definitely worth a try . Ellas kitchen products are perfect for little ones [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Bought this product several times. My little boy loves the flavour and texture of the strawberry yoghurt. Will definitely buy again. The other flavors are also a success! Well done Ella’s kitchen! Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

