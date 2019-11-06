Ella's Kitchen Greek Yoghurt Strawberry

Baby loved it
I received the strawberry yoghurt as a sample and my baby loved it he’s not keen on yoghurt products but demolished the ellas kitchen one. The texture was just right for him and from what i tasted there was plenty flavour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
tasty yoghurt
I got Strawberry Yoghurt for my one year old who is a very fussy eater and if it was her way she would only had her bottle. But I must admit she really liked it and ate it with appetite. It is really smouth and tastes great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy!
My little girl very much enjoyed her strawberry yogurt. Very tasty and wanted to feed herself and lick the bowl after. Would definitely recommend Ella’s kitchen products to everyone. We love them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice yogurt
Nice strawberry yogurt, my son enjoyed it very much. My only negative is that I would like if it were a little thicker in consistency. Thanks for letting us test this product Ella's Kitchen! I will continue to use the savoury pouches every day :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely Taste
My daughter had this as part of a snack with fruit, she absolutely loved this yoghurt it was the perfect blend of flavour although I was surprised the yoghurt was brown. She thoroughly enjoyed eating it and making a mess. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great snack
This was great as a snack for my little one when we’re on the go and are out and about she loved it Plus it’s organic too defo will be getting this one again, also the size it great small and compact and fit nicely in her changing bag [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely yummy
This is a form favourite in our home it’s super yummy and both children love it. I even had a cheeky try. It’s creamy and so so good. Wish it was a little bigger but it smells and tastes great. It’s good for on the go and an easy tasty snack. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fruity flavour
Bought this as an easy alternative to having fresh yoghurt in a packed lunch on a hot day. Great texture although more of a dessert flavour than a yoghurt. Really fruity - my daughter ate it all and asked for more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
Great product . My daughter loved the yogurt ! She had half out the pouch and half frozen ice lolly’s :) i will be buying another when I next have my next shop ! Definitely worth a try . Ellas kitchen products are perfect for little ones [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
Bought this product several times. My little boy loves the flavour and texture of the strawberry yoghurt. Will definitely buy again. The other flavors are also a success! Well done Ella’s kitchen! Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]