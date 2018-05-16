Ella's Kitchen Greek Yoghurt Berry

Product Description
- Berry Yoghurt
- P.S. let's be friends
- Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
- Hello, I'm an organic berry yummy yogurt, packed full of berries, greek style yoghurt, bananas + apples.
- Who am I made for? My pouch contains gently pasteurised smooth + creamy yoghurt. I'm suitable for babies and toddlers from 6 months. The Government advises that food containing dairy products should only be introduced into a babies diet after 6 months.
- My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of goodness + taste yummy too!
- Ella x
- I'm organic yummy yoghurt
- Smooth + creamy
- No lumps and nothing artificial
- Just yummy organic fruit yoghurt
- No added salt
- No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 90G
- No added sugar or salt
Information
Ingredients
Organic Greek Style Yoghurt (Milk) 34%, Organic Apples 31%, Organic Bananas 22%, Organic Blackcurrants 7%, Organic Blueberries 5%, Organic Rice Starch 1%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a Dash), Other Stuff 0%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep me in a cupboard or a fridge.I can be frozen too! Once opened keep me in the fridge for up to 24 hours
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. You can eat me as I am but I taste best cold. Never put my pouch in the microwave.
Warnings
- Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0) 330 016 5221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|389kJ/93kcal
|350kJ/83kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|3.1g
|-of which saturates
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|12.8g
|11.5g
|-of which sugars
|11.1g
|10.0g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|1.9g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.05g
Safety information
Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020