Ella's Kitchen The White One

Product Description
- The White One Squished Smoothie Fruits
- My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that we would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
- Ella x
- P.S. Let's be friends
- Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
- Hello, I'm 100% organic coconut milk, pineapples, bananas + apples with a dash of lemon juice. I'm just a smoothie fruit snack with nothing else added.
- Who am I for? My ingredients are suitable from 6 months. I'm perfect to pop snuggly in a lunch box, picnic or straight into little mitts!
- 100% I'm organic
- No added sugar, salt or water
- No lumps or bits and nothing artificial
- Just squished organic fruit for kids
- I contain naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 360G
- No added sugar or salt
Information
Ingredients
Organic Bananas 32%, Organic Apples 30%, Organic Pineapples 23%, Organic Coconut Milk 15%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a Dash), Other Stuff 0%
Storage
Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. I can be frozen - I'll be a bit cold but still taste scrummy!
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: Shake me, squeeze me + slurp me up!
Warnings
- Warning: My cap would be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return damaged pouch to us.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
4 x 90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|404kJ/96kcal
|364kJ/87kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|2.7g
|-of which saturates
|2.4g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|15.5g
|14.0g
|-of which sugars
|11.9g
|10.7g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.6g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.02g
Safety information
Warning: My cap would be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return damaged pouch to us.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020