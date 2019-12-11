Kellogg Crunchy Nut Caramelised Granola 380G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Per Portion (45g)
  • Energy963kJ 230kcal
    11%
  • Fat11g
    15%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars9.9g
    11%
  • Salt0.35g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2141kJ

Product Description

  • Crunchy Cereal Clusters with Caramelised Hazelnuts.
  • The trouble is they all taste too good!
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Chocolate
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Peanut Butter
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Clusters Honey & Nut
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Flakes
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Fruit & Nut
  • Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Hazelnut & Chocolate

By appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • With wholegrain
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

Rolled Oats (50%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Caramelised Hazelnuts (7.5%) (Hazelnuts, Sugar, Antioxidants {E464, E306}), Dried Coconut, Hazelnut Flavoured Cereal Pieces (Crisp Rice {Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Malted Wheat Flour, Milk Whey Powder, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier [E471]}, Sugar, Natural Flavouring), Molasses, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Cinnamon

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/45g%RI*
Energy 2141kJ963kJ
-511kcal230kcal11%
Fat 24g11g15%
of which saturates 10g4.5g23%
Carbohydrate 64g29g
of which sugars 22g9.9g11%
Fibre 4.5g2g
Protein 7.6g3.4g
Salt 0.78g0.35g6%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Tasty

5 stars

This cereal is delious! Worth every penny

