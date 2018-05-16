Product Description
- Ciroc Red Berry Vodka 70Cl
- Cîroc Red Berry Ultra-Premium Flavoured Vodka is made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes and finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. Cîroc Red Berry is masterly infused with a distinctive blend of raspberries, blackberries and other natural flavours resulting in a taste experience that is refreshingly delicious and elegantly smooth. Ideal for drinking chilled neat, over ice or mixed in your favourite cocktail. Cîroc is not just a brand for big milestones and victories but for all the reasons why we celebrate.
- UNIQUE FEATURES: Cîroc Red Berry is an ultra-premium flavoured vodka infused with raspberries, blackberries and other natural flavours.
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Ingredients
FLAVOUR(S), SUGAR(S), THICKENER(S), VODKA
Alcohol Units
0.925
ABV
37% vol
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Original, Unopened Container
Produce of
FR
Return to
- DIAGEO, 16, Great Marlborough Street, London, NW10 7HQ
Net Contents
0.7l
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
