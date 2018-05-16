We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ciroc Red Berry Vodka 70Cl

Ciroc Red Berry Vodka 70Cl
Product Description

  • Ciroc Red Berry Vodka 70Cl
  • Cîroc Red Berry Ultra-Premium Flavoured Vodka is made with vodka distilled five times from fine French grapes and finished in a tailor-made copper pot still in Southern France. Cîroc Red Berry is masterly infused with a distinctive blend of raspberries, blackberries and other natural flavours resulting in a taste experience that is refreshingly delicious and elegantly smooth. Ideal for drinking chilled neat, over ice or mixed in your favourite cocktail. Cîroc is not just a brand for big milestones and victories but for all the reasons why we celebrate.
  • UNIQUE FEATURES: Cîroc Red Berry is an ultra-premium flavoured vodka infused with raspberries, blackberries and other natural flavours.
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Ingredients

FLAVOUR(S), SUGAR(S), THICKENER(S), VODKA

Alcohol Units

0.925

ABV

37% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Original, Unopened Container

Produce of

FR

Return to

  • DIAGEO, 16, Great Marlborough Street, London, NW10 7HQ

Net Contents

0.7l

