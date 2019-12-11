By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fragata Spanish Olive With Andalusia 70G

Fragata Spanish Olive With Andalusia 70G
£ 1.00
£1.43/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Pitted Green Manzanilla Olives with Olive Oil, Garlic and Thyme.
  • Packed in protective atmosphere.
  • Ready to eat
  • Olives from Spain
  • No brine pits, gluten or preservatives
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Green Olives, Olive Oil (5%), Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Garlic (0.3%), Thyme (0.2%)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before end: see pouch

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • May contain stones.

Name and address

  • Ángel Camacho Alimentación, S.L.,
  • Avda. del Pilar 6.,
  • 41530 Morón de la Frontera (Seville),
  • Spain.

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of drained product
Energy 728 kJ / 177 kcal
Fat 18.4 g
of which saturates 3.2 g
Carbohydrates0.0 g
of which sugars 0.0 g
Protein 1.2 g
Salt 3.5 g

Safety information

real feel good snack

5 stars

very tasty, very handy great to eat on their own or in salads and other dishes

