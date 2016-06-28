Tesco Lightning 1M Charge & Sync Cable

Good product.
My daughter keeps breaking her charger cable so this was a cheaper alternative.
Great....at least for now!
I have had this charger wire about 3 weeks now and it works well. You can feel how sturdy the wire is and it charges quite quickly. I have, over the past year bought numerous chargers from various places ranging from £1 to £15 and none have lasted longer than 3 weeks, some a lot less (apart from the original one). So all is good at the moment, I have not experienced loss of charge yet and am happy with the quality.