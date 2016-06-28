By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lightning 1M Charge & Sync Cable

Tesco Lightning 1M Charge & Sync Cable
  • Lightning to USB connectivity
  • Sync and charge your Apple device
  • 1m cable
  • Sync and charge your iPhone, iPad or iPod with this white lightning to USB cable from Tesco. Measuring 1m in length, the cable facilitates syncing and charging with a PC or Mac and can also be connected to a USB power adapter via the wall outlet.

Good product.

My daughter keeps breaking her charger cable so this was a cheaper alternative.

Great....at least for now!

I have had this charger wire about 3 weeks now and it works well. You can feel how sturdy the wire is and it charges quite quickly. I have, over the past year bought numerous chargers from various places ranging from £1 to £15 and none have lasted longer than 3 weeks, some a lot less (apart from the original one). So all is good at the moment, I have not experienced loss of charge yet and am happy with the quality.

