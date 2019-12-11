Maggi Hot & Sweet Tomato Chilli Sauce 400G
Product Description
- Ready to Use: Tomato & Chilli Sauce
- Made in India, Maggi® Authentic Indian Hot & Sweet Sauce is a slightly hot yet sweet sauce that adds delicious flavour to any dish. Bring a taste of India to the table with a bottle of Maggi® Hot and Sweet Sauce!
- Free from artificial colours and flavours or hydrogenated vegetable oil, our authentic sweet hot sauce is a rich blend of Indian chillies, tomatoes, garlic and ginger.
- Use Maggi® Hot and Sweet Sauce as a dip, marinade or as an ingredient to add a little more heat.
- With our World Foods range, we're proud to celebrate the fact that people all over the world love Maggi®. From Nigeria to India, whether you're looking for a taste of home or a chance to explore something new, you can find what you're looking for with Maggi® World Foods.
- Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®. Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
- Looking for other Indian sauces? Why not try Maggi® Authentic Indian Tamarind Sauce?
- For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
- A slightly hot yet sweet sauce to add flavour to any dish or snack
- Made in India; part of our amazing World Foods range!
- No colours and flavours or hydrogenated vegetable oil
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste (12%), Red Chilli Puree (6.5%), Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid), Modified Maize Starch, Thickening Agents (Xanthan Gum, Sodium Alginate), Red Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store cool and dry. Refrigerate after opening.Best Before: See Label Below
Produce of
Product of India
Number of uses
Contains 22 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving**
|% RI*
|Energy
|709kJ
|127kJ
|-
|167kcal
|30kcal
|2%
|Fat
|Nil
|Nil
|<1%
|of which: saturates
|Nil
|Nil
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|39.6g
|7.1g
|3%
|of which: sugars
|36.5g
|6.6g
|7%
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.4g
|-
|Protein
|1.1g
|0.2g
|<1%
|Salt
|2.15g
|0.39g
|7%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**1 tablespoon (18g)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 22 servings
|-
|-
|-
