Maggi Chilli Sauce With Garlic 305G

5(4)Write a review
Maggi Chilli Sauce With Garlic 305G
£ 2.00
£0.66/100g
Per Tbsp**
  • Energy73kJ 17kcal
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 424kJ

Product Description

  • Ready to Use Chilli Sauce with Garlic
  • Made in Malaysia, Maggi Authentic Malaysian Chilli Sauce with Garlic brings you the delicious taste of Asian cuisine. Pleasantly hot with a hint of tangy garlic, this garlic hot sauce adds a pop of Asian flavour to any dish or snack.
  • Each bottle of Maggi Authentic Malaysian Chilli Sauce with Garlic is a balanced blend of chillies, tomatoes, vinegar and tangy garlic; and is free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives, or hydrogenated vegetable oil and is Halal certified.
  • This delicious garlic hot sauce is perfect for complimenting seafood, and is super versatile. Maggi® Authentic Malaysian Chilli Sauce with Garlic can be used as a dip, table sauce or to add some chilli and garlic flavour to your cooking.
  • With our World Foods range, we're proud to celebrate the fact that people all over the world love Maggi®. From Nigeria to India, whether you're looking for a taste of home or a chance to explore something new, you can find what you're looking for with Maggi® World Foods.
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • Like more heat? Try Maggi Authentic Malaysian Extra Hot Chilli Sauce or Maggi Authentic Malaysian Chilli Sauce.
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • Malaysian hot sauce with a hint of tangy garlic
  • Made in Malaysia; part of our amazing World Foods range!
  • Great to use as a dip, marinade or cooking sauce
  • Pack size: 305g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Chilli Paste (12%), Garlic (11%), Vinegar, Salt, Dried Chilli (2%), Modified Corn Starch

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya, Fish, Crustaceans and Molluscs

Storage

Store cool and dry.Once opened, keep refrigerated. Best Before: see lid

Produce of

Manufactured in Malaysia

Number of uses

Contains 17 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

305g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving**% RI*
Energy 424kJ73kJ
-100kcal17kcal<1%
Fat 0.0g0.0g0%
of which: saturates 0.0g0.0g0%
Carbohydrate 23.3g4.0g2%
of which: sugar16.4g2.8g3%
Fibre 1.2g0.2g-
Protein 1.1g0.2g<1%
Salt 2.36g0.40g7%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**1 tablespoon (17.0g)---
Contains 17 servings---

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Versatile!!

5 stars

Managed to get hold of a bottle as I had heard good things about it. I tried it on chicked- as a marinade and as a dipping sauce and it was great for both! Its not overly spicy, and the garlic has a hint of smokiness, which really adds depth to flavour.

Yummy

4 stars

I love the garlic twist! Nice and flavourful, perfect for stirfries. A little too spicy though.

I love it

5 stars

I liked on chicken , pork kebab .very yummy, very tasty.

Just right

5 stars

Ok if you are lucky to find this impeccable sauce I would buy a few as I always find it difficult to find in supermarkets

