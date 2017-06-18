Maggi Chilli Sauce With Garlic 305G

Versatile!!
Managed to get hold of a bottle as I had heard good things about it. I tried it on chicked- as a marinade and as a dipping sauce and it was great for both! Its not overly spicy, and the garlic has a hint of smokiness, which really adds depth to flavour.
Yummy
I love the garlic twist! Nice and flavourful, perfect for stirfries. A little too spicy though.
I love it
I liked on chicken , pork kebab .very yummy, very tasty.
Just right
Ok if you are lucky to find this impeccable sauce I would buy a few as I always find it difficult to find in supermarkets