Pimlico Halal Galactic Mix 450G

Pimlico Halal Galactic Mix 450G
Product Description

  • Fruit and Cola Flavour Gummy Sweets
  • Natural colours
  • Fruit juice
  • Nut free
  • Gluten free
  • Halal - Halal Monitoring Committee UK
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Halal Beef Gelatine, Water, Acid: Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Fruit Concentrate (%1): Strawberry, Blackberry, Apple, Lemon, Orange, Tangerine, Flavourings, Colours: Beetroot Extract, Strawberry Extract, Anthocyanins, Beta-Carotene, Curcumin, Chlorophylls and Chlorophyll, Caramel, Glazing Agent: Palm Oil, Carnauba Wax, Bees Wax

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Nuts

Storage

Please keep in cool, dry, odour free conditions, away from direct sun light.Best Before End: See date on the lid

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT Not suitable for children under 36 months due to potential choking hazard.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Pimlico Confectioners,
  • PO Box 614,
  • Bury,
  • BL8 9NP.

Return to

  • Pimlico Confectioners,
  • PO Box 614,
  • Bury,
  • BL8 9NP.
  • www.pimlicoconfectioners.co.uk

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1421 kj / 340 kcal
Fat 0.10 g
Of which Saturates 0.00 g
Carbohydrate 75.70 g
Of which Sugars 52.50 g
Protein 7.90 g
Salt 0.03 g

Safety information

View more safety information

IMPORTANT Not suitable for children under 36 months due to potential choking hazard.

Yummy delicious scrumptious heavenly tasty sweets.

5 stars

Yummy delicious scrumptious heavenly tasty sweets.😍🤣

