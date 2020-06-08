Red Bull Zero Calories Energy 1 X 250Ml
Product Description
- Caffeinated taurine drink with sweeteners - high caffeine content.
- Red Bull Zero's special formula contains ingredients of high quality: Caffeine, Taurine, B-Group Vitamins, Sucralose, Acesulfame K & Stevio Glycosides, Alpine water
- One 250 ml can of Red Bull Energy Drinks contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in a cup of home-brewed coffee.
- Red Bull cans are made of 100% recyclable aluminium
- Case of twenty-four, 250 ml Red Bull Zero cans
- Vitalizes Body and Mind.®
- Red Bull Gives You Wings Inspired by functional drinks from the Far East, Dietrich Mateschitz founded Red Bull in the mid-1980s. He developed a new product and a unique marketing concept and launched Red Bull Energy Drink on April 1, 1987 in Austria.
- A brand new product category - Energy Drinks - was born. When To Drink Red Bull Energy Drink is appreciated worldwide by top athletes, students, and in highly demanding professions as well as during long drives.
- What's Inside The Can Caffeine: Caffeine was already known by ancient civilisations.
- They consumed it from natural sources like tea, coffee, cacao beans and cola nuts and appreciated its stimulating effects on the human body.
- B-group vitamins: Vitamins are essential micronutrients that are required for maintaining normal body functions.
- Taurine: Taurine is an amino acid, naturally occurring in the human body and present in the daily diet. It is involved in a wide range of biological processes.
- Sucralose, Steviol Glycosides & Acesulfame K are among the most-tested and most-used sugar substitutes worldwide.
- Alpine Water: Naturally, water is a main ingredient of Red Bull.
- Zero calories and sugar
- Carbonated
- With taurine
- Vitalizes body and mind
- Pasteurised
- Pack size: 250ML
- Zero calories
- Zero sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Carbon Dioxide, Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Carbonates, Magnesium Carbonates), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose, Steviol Glycosides), Caffeine (0.03%), Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6, B12), Flavourings, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavour Enhancer (Thaumatin), Colours (Plain Caramel, Riboflavins)
Storage
Best before: See base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml). Consume moderately.
Name and address
- Red Bull Company Limited,
- Seven Dials Warehouse,
- 42-56 Earlham Street,
- London,
- WC2H 9LA,
- United Kingdom.
Distributor address
- Richmond Marketing,
- 1st Floor Harmony Court,
- Harmony Row,
- Dublin 2,
- Ireland.
Return to
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|9 kJ (2 kcal)
|Fat
|0 g
|of which Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|0 g
|of which Sugars
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.02 g
|Niacin
|8 mg / 50% NRV
|Pantothenic Acid
|2 mg / 33% NRV
|Vitamin B6
|2 mg / 143% NRV
|Vitamin B12
|2 µg / 80% NRV
|Vitamins:
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Safety information
Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml). Consume moderately.
