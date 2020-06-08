By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Red Bull Zero Calories Energy 1 X 250Ml

image 1 of Red Bull Zero Calories Energy 1 X 250Ml
£ 1.19
£0.48/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Caffeinated taurine drink with sweeteners - high caffeine content.
  • Red Bull Zero's special formula contains ingredients of high quality: Caffeine, Taurine, B-Group Vitamins, Sucralose, Acesulfame K & Stevio Glycosides, Alpine water
  • One 250 ml can of Red Bull Energy Drinks contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in a cup of home-brewed coffee.
  • Red Bull cans are made of 100% recyclable aluminium
  • Case of twenty-four, 250 ml Red Bull Zero cans
  • Vitalizes Body and Mind.®
  • Red Bull Gives You Wings Inspired by functional drinks from the Far East, Dietrich Mateschitz founded Red Bull in the mid-1980s. He developed a new product and a unique marketing concept and launched Red Bull Energy Drink on April 1, 1987 in Austria.
  • A brand new product category - Energy Drinks - was born. When To Drink Red Bull Energy Drink is appreciated worldwide by top athletes, students, and in highly demanding professions as well as during long drives.
  • What's Inside The Can Caffeine: Caffeine was already known by ancient civilisations.
  • They consumed it from natural sources like tea, coffee, cacao beans and cola nuts and appreciated its stimulating effects on the human body.
  • B-group vitamins: Vitamins are essential micronutrients that are required for maintaining normal body functions.
  • Taurine: Taurine is an amino acid, naturally occurring in the human body and present in the daily diet. It is involved in a wide range of biological processes.
  • Sucralose, Steviol Glycosides & Acesulfame K are among the most-tested and most-used sugar substitutes worldwide.
  • Alpine Water: Naturally, water is a main ingredient of Red Bull.
  • Zero calories and sugar
  • Carbonated
  • With taurine
  • Vitalizes body and mind
  • Pasteurised
  • Pack size: 250ML
  • Zero calories
  • Zero sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Carbon Dioxide, Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Carbonates, Magnesium Carbonates), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose, Steviol Glycosides), Caffeine (0.03%), Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6, B12), Flavourings, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavour Enhancer (Thaumatin), Colours (Plain Caramel, Riboflavins)

Storage

Best before: See base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml). Consume moderately.

Name and address

  • Red Bull Company Limited,
  • Seven Dials Warehouse,
  • 42-56 Earlham Street,
  • London,
  • WC2H 9LA,
  • United Kingdom.

Distributor address

  • Richmond Marketing,
  • 1st Floor Harmony Court,
  • Harmony Row,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 9 kJ (2 kcal)
Fat 0 g
of which Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrates0 g
of which Sugars 0 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0.02 g
Niacin 8 mg / 50% NRV
Pantothenic Acid 2 mg / 33% NRV
Vitamin B6 2 mg / 143% NRV
Vitamin B12 2 µg / 80% NRV
Vitamins:-
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg/100 ml). Consume moderately.

