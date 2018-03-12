Sma Pro Toddler Milk 1-3 Years 200Ml

great for on the go mums!
The small cartons of ready prepared milk is great on the go, each carton has a straw attached so no beakers or bottles are needed! We use these on a daily basis now and we dont plan on changing any time doon. Fantastic!
my son love it
im use to buy formula to add on my sons milk , to give him as extra , and im so happy with this brand .. all products are amazing, and full of goods. i recommend.
Great for on the go
Brilliant product for using when out of the house. Also great for when child wants a drink but you want to avoid usual 'child friendly' soft drinks. My son loved drinking from the straw
Handy for Nappy Bags
The SMA Toddler milk in a carton is great for little hands to hold while on the move. Mums can just pop a few into their nappy bags and take with them whilst out shopping, car journeys, picnics etc.
Super convenient!
My girls love these and I love the convenience! It’s brill that something so easy can also be so good for them!
Sooooo handy!
My son loves his milk, and this is fantastic. No messing around making bottles just pop the straw in and go. Can’t go wrong!
Great for on the go!
These are really great for travelling with toddlers, they're easy to use and store Both my toddlers really enjoyed the flavour Can be used whilst out shopping or in the car
Great for on the go
I have these for on the go milk hits for my 2 little girls when nothing else will satisfy! So easy amd convenient to use. The carton allows my little girls to feel like big girls and gets the additional vitamims and nutrients into them.
Quick and easy to use
Sent free samples by the insiders. Daughter is 2 she like the carton and straw loved being a big girl. Sadly she then refused it. I will try my 8 month old on it when she reaches age.
Great yummy milk
My little girl loved this milk, easy to take out with me on the go, I love knowing my little one is getting the nutrients she needs and as she isn’t a fan of cows milk I’m glad she likes SMA toddler milk, I have bought more from the supermarket and it’s very reasonable priced and I have recommended this to my mummy friends