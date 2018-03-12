By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sma Pro Toddler Milk 1-3 Years 200Ml

4.5(250)Write a review
image 1 of Sma Pro Toddler Milk 1-3 Years 200Ml
£ 0.70
£0.35/100ml

Product Description

  • Growing Up Milk 1-3yr
  • Follow us on Facebook @SMABabyClubUKIreland
  • Stage 3, 1-3 yr
  • Nutritionally tailored for young children.
  • Same formula, fresh new design
  • Leading baby nutrition research for over 100 years
  • SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk is one way to help support your child's nutrient intake in combination with a healthy balanced diet. It has a blend of ingredients tailored to support young children's healthy growth, up until their 4th birthday.
  • SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk contains vitamin D and calcium to support the normal growth and development of bones, and Omega 3 & 6† and iodine to help support normal growth. It also contains a blend of vitamins, including A, C & D to help support the normal function of a child's immune system. SMA® Growing up Milk is also enriched with iron to help support normal cognitive development in a child's brain.
  • Omega 3 & 6† and iodine to help support normal growth.
  • † The beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10g of Linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid.
  • Ready-to-feed liquids do not require any preparation. Just shake and pour them straight into a beaker. Available in 1 litre resealable carton and 200 ml on-the-go carton with handy straw. Perfect for use at home, out-and-about, nights away or time with the grandparents. Also available in 800 g powder.
  • SCIENCE INSPIRED BY NATURE
  • SMA® Nutrition has been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years and our team of nutritionists have expert understanding of the evolving nutritional needs of young children, as they go through an amazing period of physical growth and cognitive development.
  • Ready-to-feed on-the-go carton with handy straw
  • Suitable for Halal
  • Pack size: 200ml
Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Water, Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower, Palm), Calcium Citrate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Sodium Citrate, Long Chain Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (AA, DHA (Fish)), Choline Bitartrate, Potassium Citrate, Vitamin C, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Citrate, Potassium hydroxide, Taurine, Nucleotides (Cytidine-, Disodium Uridine-, Adenosine-, Disodium Guanosine-, Disodium Inosine-5'-Monophosphate), Ferrous Sulphate, Flavouring-Vanilla, Zinc Sulphate, Inositol, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Niacin, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K, Riboflavin, Vitamin D, Sodium Selenate, Biotin, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya

Storage

Before opening store in a cool dry place (4-25°C) away from direct light.Once open, store only in the fridge (5°C or below) for up to 24 hours in the carton with the corners turned down Do not freeze. For best before end date see top of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Important:
  • Always supervise your child when using a straw.
  • Push straw back into carton after use.
  • Feeding guide from 12 months to 3 years
  • All toddlers have different nutritional needs, but after 12 months we recommend your child has around 400 ml of milk per day. You can feed your child up to 3 servings per day depending on their individual nutritional needs.
  • Important Feeding Information
  • Toddlers are different and learn to drink from a straw at different ages. Milk can be decanted into a clean beaker if preferred
  • Check best before date
  • Shake carton well before use
  • For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed as soon as possible, and always within 1 hour
  • Do not warm in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding

Warnings

  • Fortified milk drink for young children from 1 year onwards.
  • IMPORTANT NOTICE
  • SMA® PRO Growing Up Milk is suitable for young children from 1-3 years, as part of a healthy balanced diet and it is not a breast milk substitute. Breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk with your toddler's teeth, as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your toddler alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • In Republic of Ireland:

  • Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • In Republic of Ireland:
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • SMA Careline®
  • UK 0800 081 81 80
  • www.smababy.co.uk

Lower age limit

1 Years

Upper age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml% RI ** per 100 ml
Energy 267 kJ/64 kcal
Fat 3.3 g
of which, saturates 0.3 g
Carbohydrate 7 g
of which, sugars 7 g
Protein 1.5 g
Salt* (= Sodium x 2.5)0.07 g
Vitamin A 70 µg18%
Vitamin D 1.9 µg27%
Vitamin E 1.16 mg23%
Vitamin K 7 µg58%
Vitamin C 12 mg27%
Thiamin0.1 mg20%
Riboflavin0.11 mg16%
Niacin 0.5 mg7%
Vitamin B6 0.06 mg9%
Folic Acid 13 µg10%
Vitamin B12 0.18 µg23%
Biotin 2 µg20%
Pantothenic Acid 0.45 mg15%
Sodium 29 mg7%
Potassium 90 mg9%
Chloride 55 mg11%
Calcium 80 mg15%
Phosphorus 50 mg9%
Magnesium 6.5 mg8%
Iron 1.2 mg15%
Zinc 0.9 mg18%
Copper 0.05 mg10%
Selenium 1.5 µg8%
Iodine 12 µg15%
Omega 3: α-linolenic acid (ALA)†98 mg
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)††3.8 g
Omega 6: Linoleic acid (LA)†670 mg
Arachidonic acid (AA)††3.8 mg
Vitamins--
Minerals--
Typical values of other Nutrients Per 100 ml--
*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5. Sodium is present for nutritional purposes--
**RI=Reference Intake, the amount of vitamins and minerals required per day by young children to help meet their daily nutritional requirements--
†Beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid--
††LCPs= Long Chain Polyunsaturates--

Safety information

View more safety information

250 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

great for on the go mums!

5 stars

The small cartons of ready prepared milk is great on the go, each carton has a straw attached so no beakers or bottles are needed! We use these on a daily basis now and we dont plan on changing any time doon. Fantastic!

my son love it

5 stars

im use to buy formula to add on my sons milk , to give him as extra , and im so happy with this brand .. all products are amazing, and full of goods. i recommend.

Great for on the go

5 stars

Brilliant product for using when out of the house. Also great for when child wants a drink but you want to avoid usual 'child friendly' soft drinks. My son loved drinking from the straw

Handy for Nappy Bags

5 stars

The SMA Toddler milk in a carton is great for little hands to hold while on the move. Mums can just pop a few into their nappy bags and take with them whilst out shopping, car journeys, picnics etc.

Super convenient!

5 stars

My girls love these and I love the convenience! It’s brill that something so easy can also be so good for them!

Sooooo handy!

5 stars

My son loves his milk, and this is fantastic. No messing around making bottles just pop the straw in and go. Can’t go wrong!

Great for on the go!

5 stars

These are really great for travelling with toddlers, they're easy to use and store Both my toddlers really enjoyed the flavour Can be used whilst out shopping or in the car

Great for on the go

5 stars

I have these for on the go milk hits for my 2 little girls when nothing else will satisfy! So easy amd convenient to use. The carton allows my little girls to feel like big girls and gets the additional vitamims and nutrients into them.

Quick and easy to use

5 stars

Sent free samples by the insiders. Daughter is 2 she like the carton and straw loved being a big girl. Sadly she then refused it. I will try my 8 month old on it when she reaches age.

Great yummy milk

5 stars

My little girl loved this milk, easy to take out with me on the go, I love knowing my little one is getting the nutrients she needs and as she isn’t a fan of cows milk I’m glad she likes SMA toddler milk, I have bought more from the supermarket and it’s very reasonable priced and I have recommended this to my mummy friends

1-10 of 250 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

