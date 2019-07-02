Angelcare Soft Touch Bath Support Aqua

Cant live without this product!!
Toby totally hated bath time. I think the bath was just too big for him. He screamed and screamed. Then I had one of these bath supports and I was nervous when I put him it. He was so happy and now loves bath time….and so do I. He can play with his favourite toys easily and I love that the bath support cradles him as he is only little. I have a bad back so it also means that I don’t have to hold onto him over the side of the bath when I wash him. It is just so easy now. I just love this product and wished I had had it form the day I came home from hospital.
Great bath seat
Great baby bath seat. Would recommend to other parents
Excellent product
Suitable from birth, safe, easy to clean. Impressed with quality of product.
Good purchase
Make bathing time more convinient and safer.. my baby is happy
Light and easy to store away
Bought in readiness for new baby. Love how light it is and how it can be hung up out of the way
Baby bath support
I bought this for a gift so haven’t tried it. It looks good though and wish we had this years ago
Excellent! !!
I'm very happy with this bath support. It makes bath time so easy for me and so enjoyable for the little one.
Great price and modern looking
Very happy with this baby seat. Better than the standard looking baths and looks really comfy for baby to lay in. Handy hook to be able to hang behind the door to space save. And Tesco was the cheapest place I found at the time for this item.
Great to put a smile on anyone’s face!
I didn’t by this for me, it was a baby shower gift. Mine was the last gift to be opened and oh how the other mother’s bowed down by my feet for buying such a great gift! Apparently it’s a necessity, so comfortable and safe for the baby. So if you’re buying for yourself or for a friend, don’t even hesitate, just add it to your basket!
Great!
I bought this a month ago and this support is great for bathtime! Really soft and must be comfortable as my baby loves a bath!