Angelcare Soft Touch Bath Support Aqua

5(102)Write a review
£ 25.00
Product Description

  • Provides optimal support, comfort & safety
  • Perfect height for easy & comfortable bathing
  • Made of hygienic and mould-resistant mesh material
  • - Unique design: Ergonomically designed bath support, providing optimal support, comfort and safety whilst bathing
  • - Soft Touch: Bath support has a layer of soft TPE material, which warms very quickly to baby's body temperature and bath water
  • - Hygienic & mould-resistant: The mesh material allows water to drain easily from the bath support and dry quickly
  • The Angelcare Soft-Touch Bath Support takes the worry out of bath time and is the one baby care products every new mom and dad should have! Designed for comfort, the bath support is mildew free and hygienic. Provides optimal comfort and safety for your baby whilst bathing. Its unique design combines safe, sturdy sides and an angled area made from special soft material for your baby. The soft TPE material not only comfortably cradles your baby, but it also reaches the bath water's temperature very quickly, making baby feel warm and safe. The Angelcare Soft-Touch Bath Support also has a water level indicator for optimal safety in the bath. The Angelcare bath seat support is recommended for babies up to 6 months of age. Maximum recommended weight capacity is 14kilos (30lbs) No assembly is required
  • Important: Never leave your child unattended while bathing.
  • 0-6M

Information

Cant live without this product!!

5 stars

Toby totally hated bath time. I think the bath was just too big for him. He screamed and screamed. Then I had one of these bath supports and I was nervous when I put him it. He was so happy and now loves bath time….and so do I. He can play with his favourite toys easily and I love that the bath support cradles him as he is only little. I have a bad back so it also means that I don’t have to hold onto him over the side of the bath when I wash him. It is just so easy now. I just love this product and wished I had had it form the day I came home from hospital.

Great bath seat

5 stars

Great baby bath seat. Would recommend to other parents

Excellent product

4 stars

Suitable from birth, safe, easy to clean. Impressed with quality of product.

Good purchase

5 stars

Make bathing time more convinient and safer.. my baby is happy

Light and easy to store away

5 stars

Bought in readiness for new baby. Love how light it is and how it can be hung up out of the way

Baby bath support

5 stars

I bought this for a gift so haven’t tried it. It looks good though and wish we had this years ago

Excellent! !!

5 stars

I'm very happy with this bath support. It makes bath time so easy for me and so enjoyable for the little one.

Great price and modern looking

5 stars

Very happy with this baby seat. Better than the standard looking baths and looks really comfy for baby to lay in. Handy hook to be able to hang behind the door to space save. And Tesco was the cheapest place I found at the time for this item.

Great to put a smile on anyone’s face!

4 stars

I didn’t by this for me, it was a baby shower gift. Mine was the last gift to be opened and oh how the other mother’s bowed down by my feet for buying such a great gift! Apparently it’s a necessity, so comfortable and safe for the baby. So if you’re buying for yourself or for a friend, don’t even hesitate, just add it to your basket!

Great!

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and this support is great for bathtime! Really soft and must be comfortable as my baby loves a bath!

1-10 of 102 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

