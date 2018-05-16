Xls-Medical Fat Binder 30S

Product Description
- Fat Binder 5 Days Trial Pack 30 Tablets
- XLS-Medical Fat Binder is a clinically proven slimming aid that helps you to lose up to 3x more weight vs. dieting alone*. It is proven to bind some dietary fat while being gentle on your system. The active ingredient Litramine™ is a naturally derived patented ingredient which means it is gentle on your system. XLS-Medical Fat Binder releases fat-soluble vitamins A, D & E after binding some dietary fats.
- To support dieters throughout their weight loss journey, XLS-Medical offer a free ‘Get Back to the Real You' support programme, run by the XLS-Medical in house Dietician.
- Find out more at www.xlsmedical.co.uk
- *Grube et al (2013)
- Clinically proven weight loss aid for the treatment of excess weight
- Lose up to 3x more weight vs. dieting alone
- Active ingredient Litramine™ binds some dietary fat
- Reduces calories absorbed from dietary fats
- Gentle on your system
Information
Ingredients
Litramine™; a patented fibre complex of organic plant source (Prickly Pear), Microcrystalline Cellulose, Calcium Hydrogen Phosphate Dihydrate, Croscarmellose Sodium, Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate, Chlorophyllin, Vitamin A-Acetate (Retinol), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) and Vitamin E-Acetate (Alpha-Tocopherol)
Storage
Store in a dry place at 25°C or below.
Preparation and Usage
- Direction for use:
- Take 2 tablets, 3 times a day with liquid immediately after meals. Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Do not exceed 6 tablets daily. Please read the product insert carefully.
Warnings
- Precautions: Only recommended for adults over 18 years of age. The use of this product by adolescents 12-18 years old is subject to the supervision of healthcare professionals. Do not take XLS-Medical Fat Binder during pregnancy, whilst breast-feeding, within 2 hours of taking any fat-soluble medicines (e.g. oral contraceptive pills) or if your Body Mass Index is below 18.5. Seek medical advice if you are at risk of osteoporosis (e.g. postmenopausal women). Please read the enclosed product insert before using this product.
- Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- InQpharm Europe Ltd.,
- Waldseeweg 6,
- 13467 Berlin,
- Germany.
Distributor address
- Omega Pharma Ltd.,
- 1st Floor,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA.
- Chefaro Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Chefaro Ireland Ltd.,
- First Floor,
- Block A,
- The Crescent Building,
- Northwood Office Park,
- Dublin 9.
- Contact us at: www.xlsmedical.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Total vitamin content of 6 tablets:
|Vitamin A
|800 µg
|Vitamin D
|5 µg
|Vitamin E
|10 mg
Safety information
