By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Natco Walnut Halves 200G

5(1)Write a review
Natco Walnut Halves 200G
£ 2.49
£1.25/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Walnut Halves
  • Natco Knows
  • Natco's expertise in Asian foods knows no bounds and we would love to share our knowledge with you. If you would like more information on any of our products, helpful hints on how to make the best of Asian foods, or help finding that elusive special ingredient then please visit www.natcofoods.com
  • Natco Cares
  • The Natco brand is cherished by those who love quality exotic cuisine. Our experts travel to the farthest corners of the world to hand select the finest natural ingredients. We then clean, grade and process our ingredients to exacting quality control standards. Our meticulous care and attention to detail ensures our products reach you in perfect condition and represent the finest of their kind.
  • Produce of several countries
  • The natural choice for natural foods
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Nuts, Packed in a factory that handles a variety of Nuts

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container, in a cool, dry place. Use within 6 months of opening.Best Before End: see front of pack

Produce of

Produce of several countries

Warnings

  • Caution: Small children can choke on nuts.

Name and address

  • Natco Foods Ltd.,
  • Buckingham,
  • MK18 1TB,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • If you are not completely satisfied with this product, please return the pack and the contents, stating where and when purchased for a full refund. Your statutory rights are unaffected. Applies within the U.K. only.
  • Natco Foods Ltd.,
  • Buckingham,
  • MK18 1TB,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Tel: +44 (0)1280 825 430
  • Fax: +44 (0)1280 825 431
  • Email: info@natcofoods.com
  • www.natcofoods.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (uncooked):
Energy 2844kJ/689kcal
Fat 65.2g
of which Saturates 6.1g
Carbohydrate 7.0g
of which Sugars 2.6g
Fibre 6.7g
Protein 15.2g
Salt Trace

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Small children can choke on nuts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value for such great brain food!

5 stars

Good value for such great brain food!

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here