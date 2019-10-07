By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fruity Red Bag In Box Wine 3 Litres

2.5(6)Write a review
£ 14.50
£3.63/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy327kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 262kJ / 63kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Fruity Red Wine. Product of Spain.
  • A light, soft, easy drinking red, with gentle strawberry and cherry flavours. Grown in the spectacular setting of the sun ripened vineyards of central Spain. Goes with chicken, pizza or pasta.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 300cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A light, soft, easy drinking red, with gentle strawberry and cherry flavours

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

33.0

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Antolin Gonzalez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Grapes undergo strict controls in the vineyards to decide the correct moment to be harvested and transformed into a wine with the right amount of sugar and acidity. Must remains in contact with skins for 2-3 days. Fermentation is done in stainless steel tanks at 22-22ºC C and the result is a fruity and balanced wine.

History

  • Our Felix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and has streamlined production facilities and state of the art warehousing all on site. We combine traditional methods of vine cultivation with modern winemaking via our experienced winemakers. The Solis family owns (400 hectares) and works in partnership with 5.000 family-owned vine growers. From vine to bottle, this winery has the best equipment to ensure quality control at every stage.

Regional Information

  • This wine is made from grapes grown in the sun-ripened vineyards of central Spain. Very hot days during the summer, cold nights during the winter and low rainfall all year round contribute to the aromatic quality of the wines. The climate is moderated by altitude, as the plains lie over 1000 metres above sea level, thus improving the conditions for agriculture, with vineyards and olive trees dominating the landscape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Box

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once open, use within six weeks. See top flap for best before date.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with Chicken, pizza or pasta.

Number of uses

Box contains 24 glasses

Warnings

  • DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and packed by:
  • Felix Solis S.L.,
  • 13300ES,
  • España.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

3l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy262kJ / 63kcal327kJ / 79kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

6 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Very nice "everyday" soft & fruity red wine.

4 stars

Very nice soft, fruity wine that breathes quickly. Enjoyable when you just want a glass or two.

it is weak, like cats. My wife ordered 3 boxes, as

1 stars

it is weak, like cats. My wife ordered 3 boxes, as I like Spanish Wine, with Her grocery order. I have just checked your Wine Box list, BUT, NOWHERE, does it say what the Alcohol Strength is. Nor on Other Wines. Rectify this Gross Omission. As an heat attack victim, I was told to come OFF Beer, and drink Red Wine instead, which I do. Pity about the Spanish Red. Fruity NO. Very WEAK. Do NOT use the Phone number, it will NOT be answered. For emergency use ONLY, by Myself.

Tastes disgusting

1 stars

I actually received this wine in the bottles as the box was out of stock but I assume that it's the same wine so am basing my review on that assumption. I found this wine to be possibly the worst I have ever tasted. In my opinion it is not mellow and not fruity as described on the bottle, instead I found it totally unpalatable, vinegary and lacking in body. Honestly I wouldn't even cook with it, I have 2 bottles unopened which I will probably end up binging.

Drinkable

3 stars

It's drinkable which is about all you would expect for the price. That being said, I have had worse and for a higher price. The taste is not overly sweet which is a plus.

Excellent

5 stars

Good quality every day red wine.

Awful

1 stars

This wine promised to be fruity and have a taste of cherries, it was sour, thin and will o down the drain

