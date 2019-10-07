Tesco Fruity Red Bag In Box Wine 3 Litres

Very nice "everyday" soft & fruity red wine.
Very nice soft, fruity wine that breathes quickly. Enjoyable when you just want a glass or two.
it is weak, like cats. My wife ordered 3 boxes, as I like Spanish Wine, with Her grocery order. I have just checked your Wine Box list, BUT, NOWHERE, does it say what the Alcohol Strength is. Nor on Other Wines. Rectify this Gross Omission. As an heat attack victim, I was told to come OFF Beer, and drink Red Wine instead, which I do. Pity about the Spanish Red. Fruity NO. Very WEAK. Do NOT use the Phone number, it will NOT be answered. For emergency use ONLY, by Myself.
Tastes disgusting
I actually received this wine in the bottles as the box was out of stock but I assume that it's the same wine so am basing my review on that assumption. I found this wine to be possibly the worst I have ever tasted. In my opinion it is not mellow and not fruity as described on the bottle, instead I found it totally unpalatable, vinegary and lacking in body. Honestly I wouldn't even cook with it, I have 2 bottles unopened which I will probably end up binging.
Drinkable
It's drinkable which is about all you would expect for the price. That being said, I have had worse and for a higher price. The taste is not overly sweet which is a plus.
Excellent
Good quality every day red wine.
Awful
This wine promised to be fruity and have a taste of cherries, it was sour, thin and will o down the drain