Buscopan Ibs Relief 40'S

The Best
A very effective product to reduce the pain of IBS nothing else works
Each tablet contains Hyoscine Butylbromide 10mg as the active ingredient, Also contain Sucrose
Do not store above 25°C. Keep in the original packaging.
12 Years
40 x Tablets
Not recommended for children under 12 years. Not to be used if you have glaucoma (an eye condition), megacolon (a very enlarged colon), myasthenia gravis (a very rare muscle weakness), or are allergic to hyoscine butylbromide or the other ingredients. KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020