Seven Seas Natural Source Omega-3 Max 30S
- 30 Capsules Food Supplement
- EPA and DHA contribute to the normal function of the heart*
- * The beneficial effect for heart function is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of EPA and DHA.
- DHA helps support normal brain function and normal vision†
- † The beneficial effect for vision and brain function is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA.
- Seven Seas Natural Source Omega-3 Maximum Strength provides 640 mg of Omega-3 nutrients per easy-to-swallow one-a-day capsule, which equates to over 150% of SACN's minimum recommended daily intake.
- Since 1935, Seven Seas have been supporting family health with expertly-crafted Omega-3 products. Naturally sourced, our Omega-3 contains fatty acids Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA). These essential nutrients have health benefits for heart, brain and vision.
- 640 mg of omega-3 nutrients
- Natural source omega-3
- Maximum strength
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- EPA and DHA contribute to the normal function of the heart
- DHA helps support normal brain function and normal vision
Ingredients
Fish Oil Concentrate, Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol), DL Alpha Tocopherol
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
- Dosage
- Adults and children over 12 years: one capsule a day with a cold drink.
- Do not exceed the recommended daily dosage.
- The UK Government advise that a healthy diet should include at least two portions of fish a week, including one of oily fish. A team of independent experts at the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN), recommend an actual intake of at least 3,000 mg Omega-3 per week, equating to an average of 450 mg of Omega-3 per day.
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
- Have any questions or comments? Get in touch at www.seven-seas.com
12 Years
30 x Capsules
|Typical Values
|Per Capsule
|Fish Oil Concentrate
|1105 mg
|providing Omega-3 nutrients
|640 mg
|EPA
|310 mg
|DHA
|210 mg
|of which
|-
KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
