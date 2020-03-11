Eylure Naturals 020 Lashes

The best of the bunch
I Have worn these for years, now they are getting harder to find So natural & easy to reuse Would be totally lost without them
Barely there
As much as I like a natural look, these ones for me are not enough, they can be barely seen when on, although I already have quite full eyelashes. They are comfortable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great natural looking lashes
Amazing everyday lashes, that are easy to apply a comfortable to wear. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really natural lashes
Got these when my lashes were really damaged and mascara just wasn't really working for me. These were great for eyerday lashes; look really natural, thin band so easy to apply and comfortable. I also got about 6 uses out of these, even with the thin delicate lash band [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Stunning natural lashes.
These lashes are perfect for day to day use, you can't even tell you're wearing them - they just really enhance your natural lashes which I think is great for work etc. They're also super comfy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
I wore these to work as they wasn't to dramatic, I wanted a natural look and that's what I got. Few work friends complimented me on them and couldn't believe they was fake. Found them easy to apply and take off. Will definitely get them again for my day to day makeup. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great look
Really easy to apply and stayed on with no fuss! Will definitely use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So natural
So lightweight didn't even feel like I was wearing them and people were unable to tell I was [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great natural lashes
These lashes are great for a day time look they still make your lashes long but there more natural and less dark [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
Amazingly light, feel so natural! Would definitely get these lashes again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]