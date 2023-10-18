Bonjela Junior Banana Gel 15G

Junior Gel

Lidocaine Hydrochloride Cetylpyridinium Chloride Bonjela Junior Gel is an oromucosal gel indicated for the relief of pain with mouth ulcers.

Effective relief + mouth ulcers + brace irritation Sugar free

Pack size: 15G

Ingredients

Contains 0.5% w/w Lidocaine Hydrochloride and 0.025% w/w Cetylpyridinium Chloride as actives, Also contains Ethanol (Alcohol), See leaflet for further information

Net Contents

15g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Check that the cap seal is unbroken before first using the product. To open pierce the tube seal. Apply a small amount of gel with a clean little finger onto the sore area and massage in gently. This initial application can be repeated after 20 minutes and then one application every 3 hours, if necessary.

Lower age limit

5 Months