Durex Thin Feel 6S

Product Description
- Thin Feel Condoms
- Using Durex™ Gels & Massage Gels can enhance sex. Please refer to the individual lubricant instructions for details of suitability with condoms.
- - Durex Thin Feel is thinner for greater sensitivity
- - Easy-On shaped and teat ended for comfort and fit
- - Transparent and lubricated natural rubber latex condoms
- - Nominal width: 56mm
- - 100% electronically tested
- Great sex can be an incredible way of bringing two people closer together. For a feeling of deep connection and real intense contact, a thinner condom can make all the difference.
- Durex Thin Feel condoms have been designed to provide the same high level of security and protection, but are thinner for greater sensitivity. The Easy-on Shape is for comfort and fit.
- The special way we make Durex condoms means they smell better so there are no unpleasant distractions, you can just relax and enjoy.
- No method of contraception can give you 100% protection against pregnancy, HIV or sexually transmitted infections. Please read the instructions, especially when using condoms for anal or oral sex.
- UK/DUX/0218/0005g
- Nominal width: 56mm
- Certified to International Standard, ISO 4074
- Dermatologically tested
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the instructions printed on the inside of this pack carefully, especially if you are using condoms for anal or oral sex.
- Use a condom only once. No method of contraception can give you 100% protection against pregnancy, HIV or sexually transmitted infections.
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- East Yorkshire,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
Net Contents
6 x Condoms
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020