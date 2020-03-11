Garnier Ultimate Blends Sleek Perfector Hair Oil 150Ml

Perfection in a bottle.
As someone who had hair damage from excessive hair dye, my hair became terribly damaged and dry, and generally unmanageable. I spent two years trying many products, all which did not work. Tried this and my hair is restoring its elasticity and health, definitely recommend to anyone with dry hair. Well done garnier.
Best hair product EVER!!
This has to be the best product I've ever used. I took some sample sachets on holiday and was amazed at how great my hair was, no frizzing! I love that it can be used on wet, damp or dry hair, it smells fantastic and it makes my hair look so healthy. I recommended it to my pregnant friend who has very dry hair and she's noticing a huge difference in the condition of her hair. Give it a try!