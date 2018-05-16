By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haribo Halal Happy Cola Sour 100G

Haribo Halal Happy Cola Sour 100G
£ 0.95
£0.95/100g

Product Description

  • Cola Flavour Gums
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Beef Gelatine-Halal, Dextrose, Acids: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Acidity Regulators: Tricalcium Citrate, Sodium Hydrogen Malate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax, This product does not contain any Pig Gelatine or any other Pig based ingredients

Storage

Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end . . .(see back of bag).

Produce of

Made in Turkey

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 portions

Name and address

  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • UK.
  • www.haribo.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI* per portion (25 g)
Energy 1 442 kJ/338 kcal4 %
Fat <0,5 g<1 %
of which saturates <0,1 g<1 %
Carbohydrate 78 g8 %
of which sugars 52 g14 %
Protein 6,8 g3 %
Salt 0,02 g<1 %
RI* = Reference intake per day--
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

