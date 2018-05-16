Haribo Halal Happy Cola Sour 100G

Product Description
- Cola Flavour Gums
- Halal
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Beef Gelatine-Halal, Dextrose, Acids: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Acidity Regulators: Tricalcium Citrate, Sodium Hydrogen Malate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax, This product does not contain any Pig Gelatine or any other Pig based ingredients
Storage
Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end . . .(see back of bag).
Produce of
Made in Turkey
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 portions
Name and address
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- UK.
Return to
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- UK.
- www.haribo.com
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|RI* per portion (25 g)
|Energy
|1 442 kJ/338 kcal
|4 %
|Fat
|<0,5 g
|<1 %
|of which saturates
|<0,1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate
|78 g
|8 %
|of which sugars
|52 g
|14 %
|Protein
|6,8 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0,02 g
|<1 %
|RI* = Reference intake per day
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
