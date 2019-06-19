By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Moroccan Houmous 182G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Moroccan Houmous 182G
£ 1.20
£0.66/100g

Offer

1/4 of a pot
  • Energy385kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 837kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • A dip made with chickpeas, sesame seed paste, red chilli purée and spices.
  • Chickpeas and tahini blended with cumin, coriander and turmeric.
  • Moroccan inspired
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 182g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Chickpeas (52%), Water, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sultanas, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Garlic, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seed, Cinnamon Powder, Ginger Powder, Cardamom Powder, Nutmeg.

Cooked Chickpeas contain: Water, Chickpeas.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

182g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (46g)
Energy837kJ / 201kcal385kJ / 93kcal
Fat12.2g5.6g
Saturates1.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate13.3g6.1g
Sugars2.6g1.2g
Fibre5.4g2.5g
Protein6.8g3.1g
Salt0.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 4 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Simply delicious

5 stars

Warm spices offer an absolutely lovely take on traditional hiunous

