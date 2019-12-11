Cadbury Bournville Baking Cocoa Powder 250G
Product Description
- Cocoa powder.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- cocoalife.org
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Cadbury Bournville Cocoa is made from 100% Cocoa beans
- Perfect for baking and cooking
- Bournville Cocoa is Fairtrade certified, helping producers get a fair deal
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Ingredients
Cocoa Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate)
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before: See Base.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation instructions (with 200 ml semi-skimmed milk):
- Mix one teaspoon (4 g) of Cadbury Cocoa into a smooth paste with a little cold milk. Add hot milk whilst stirring briskly. Sweeten to taste (adding sugar will change the nutrition and increase calories consumed).
Number of uses
Approximately 62 servings per pack
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per serving**
|%* / serving**
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1701 kJ
|460 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|410 kcal
|109 kcal
|5 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|20 g
|3.8 g
|5 %
|70 g
|of which saturates
|15 g
|2.6 g
|13 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|14 g
|10 g
|4 %
|260 g
|of which sugars
|2.0 g
|9.7 g
|11 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|34 g
|1.3 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|23 g
|7.5 g
|15 %
|50 g
|Salt
|1.4 g
|0.29 g
|5 %
|6 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**serving = 4 g powder + 200 ml semi-skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|-
