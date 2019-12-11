By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Bournville Baking Cocoa Powder 250G

£ 2.39
£0.96/100g

Offer

Per Servings
  • Energy460 kJ 109 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1701 kJ

Product Description

  • Cocoa powder.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Cadbury Bournville Cocoa is made from 100% Cocoa beans
  • Perfect for baking and cooking
  • Bournville Cocoa is Fairtrade certified, helping producers get a fair deal
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before: See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation instructions (with 200 ml semi-skimmed milk):
  • Mix one teaspoon (4 g) of Cadbury Cocoa into a smooth paste with a little cold milk. Add hot milk whilst stirring briskly. Sweeten to taste (adding sugar will change the nutrition and increase calories consumed).

Number of uses

Approximately 62 servings per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer serving**%* / serving***Reference Intakes
Energy 1701 kJ460 kJ8400 kJ /
-410 kcal109 kcal5 %2000 kcal
Fat 20 g3.8 g5 %70 g
of which saturates 15 g2.6 g13 %20 g
Carbohydrate 14 g10 g4 %260 g
of which sugars 2.0 g9.7 g11 %90 g
Fibre 34 g1.3 g--
Protein 23 g7.5 g15 %50 g
Salt 1.4 g0.29 g5 %6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
**serving = 4 g powder + 200 ml semi-skimmed milk----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

