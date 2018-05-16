Tesco Fine Beans & Tenderstem Broccoli 210G

- Energy139kJ 33kcal2%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt<0.010%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 133kJ / 32kcal
Product Description
- Fine beans and Tenderstem® broccoli.
- Harvested By Hand Carefully picked when at their most sweet and succulent
- Harvested by hand
- Carefully picked when at their most sweet and succulent
- Expertly selected for freshness & quality
- 1 of your 5 a day = 105g
- Pack size: 210g
Information
Ingredients
Fine Beans, Tenderstemmed Broccoli
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Place Tenderstem® in a pan of boiling water and simmer for 4-6 minutes or until tender. Drain and serve.
Place fine beans in a pan of boiling water and simmer for 4-5 minutes or until tender. Drain and serve.
Steam
Instructions: Place Tenderstem® in a steamer and steam for 4-6 minutes or until tender.
Place fine beans in a streamer and steam for 4-5 minutes or until tender.
Produce of
Preparation and Usage
- Wash thoroughly before use.
- Why not try
- A perfect accompaniment to steak.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
Net Contents
210g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 105g
|Energy
|133kJ / 32kcal
|139kJ / 33kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.2g
|3.4g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.7g
|Protein
|2.5g
|2.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
