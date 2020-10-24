We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Belazu Early Harvest Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500Ml

3.7(3)Write a review
Belazu Early Harvest Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500Ml
£ 8.00
£1.60/100ml
  • The olives are picked prior to the general harvest and are then crushed using traditional granite stones. Using olives that are not fully mature produces a smaller yield of oil but with an intensified flavour and aroma.
  • Varietal - Arbequina
  • Character
  • Notes of Freshly Mown Grass at the Front of the Palette, Followed by Hints of Almond and Banana with a Mild Peppery Finish.
  • Great taste 2016
  • Live Life in Full Flavour
  • Function - Finishing & Dipping
  • Process - Cold Extraction Unfiltered
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

100% Early Harvest Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Superior category Olive Oil obtained directly from Olives and solely by mechanical means)

Storage

Keep in a Cool Dry Place Away from Direct Sunlight.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.

Return to

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.
  • contactus@belazu.com

Net Contents

500ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 3382kJ/823kcal
Fat 91.4g
Of which Saturates 14.4g
Carbohydrates0.0g
Of which Sugars 0.0g
Protein 0.0g
Salt 0.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A superb true Arbequina quality olive oil

5 stars

A superb truly authentic Arbequina for the refined palette. It's not supposed to taste like any other ordinary olive oil as it's 'Arbequina'. A variety hard to get in the UK and wonderful in salads and cold rice dishes. My favourite!!

This is an excellent authentic fine olive oil, not

5 stars

This is an excellent authentic fine olive oil, not for cooking as too good, but excellent for drizzling.

Rubbish, expensive oil. It doesn't taste like oliv

1 stars

Rubbish, expensive oil. It doesn't taste like olive oil. Waste of money.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here