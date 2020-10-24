Belazu Early Harvest Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500Ml

A superb true Arbequina quality olive oil
A superb truly authentic Arbequina for the refined palette. It's not supposed to taste like any other ordinary olive oil as it's 'Arbequina'. A variety hard to get in the UK and wonderful in salads and cold rice dishes. My favourite!!
This is an excellent authentic fine olive oil, not for cooking as too good, but excellent for drizzling.
Rubbish, expensive oil. It doesn't taste like olive oil. Waste of money.