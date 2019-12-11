Nescafe Cafe Menu Vanilla 148G

wonderfull
this produch has made coffee making so easy especially when in our motorhome
Great
I am buying this very week now I never drink coffee until I had one of the vanilla Nescafe now I am buying 5 to 6 boxes a week I have had other ones but not as good has Nescafe ones please keep making it thank you for making me a coffee drinker [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good taste
I quite like this one but I think its not really for me. I prefer something a bit less milky.
SUPER DELICIOUS!
The nescafe gold vanilla lattes are my absolute FAVOURITE! I put them on the shopping list every week and drink them everyday! Usually lattes from any brand are nothing like how you imagine them to be. You pour the hot water in and it’s always a disappointment but NOT these! They froth up so nicely and smoothly, they are glorious! The taste of vanilla is just right for me. It’s more than a subtle hint but not so that it’s overpowering and strong. It’s just perfect. I can’t tell you enough how I recommend these, they are the most beautiful start to a day.
As good as the real thing!
I'd always avoided the flavoured sachets as they never quite tasted right, too sickly or very fake and synthetic. This is the first sachet coffee that actually tasted like real vanilla, and was really enjoyable to drink! Not lumpy bumpy with the powder, but actually and really silky smooth! Thank you for reigniting my love for packet coffee's (and saving me some money). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
I tried this and havent looked back since. Im addicted! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
Nice aroma and it taste like freshly grounded coffee [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great cream taste
Beautiful Frothy creamy taste actually look forward and sitting with this lovely coffee and now my coffee machine is redundant All the flavours are great highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
great
love vanilla lattes and this is perfect. great buy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastically smooth
Have always enjoyed the taste of Nescafe coffees, but when you add the smooth, subtle taste of vanilla it takes it to a different level. So enjoyable to just sit back and relax with this coffee