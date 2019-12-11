By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Cafe Menu Vanilla 148G

4.5(690)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Cafe Menu Vanilla 148G
£ 1.50
£1.02/100g

Offer

Each mug** contains:
  • Energy317kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1714 kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee Beans with Skimmed Milk Powder, Natural Flavours, Sugar and Vegetable Oil.
  • Enjoy true expertise in every sip of your smooth and flavourful NESCAFÉ GOLD Vanilla Latte. Savour each moment with a high quality, flavourful coffee that you can enjoy at any time.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Great coffee starts at the source, which is why we've developed the NESCAFÉ Plan. We work with coffee farmers around the world, to support them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops and helping to protect the future of coffee farming for everyone. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Did you know we have a wide range of coffee-shop style beverages for you to explore? We offer a variety of other flavous, like our NESCAFÉ GOLD Caramel Latte. Or, if you prefer a chocolatey offering, give our NESCAFÉ GOLD Double Choc Mocha a go.
  • High quality coffee and vanilla flavour in a delicious instant latte
  • A coffee shop-style drink crafted by experts
  • Made with fresh milk sourced from British dairy farmers
  • Crafted using a blend of natural high quality beans
  • Create delicious vanilla lattes at any time with 8 latte sachets
  • Pack size: 148g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (20%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee (7.5%) [Instant Coffee (7%), (Roast and Ground Coffee)], Lactose, Natural Flavourings, Salt [Sodium Chloride, Anti-Caking Agent (E535)], Acidity Regulator (E340), Stabilisers (E331, E452)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (85 C - not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time. Wait 20 secs and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

8 x 18.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**Reference Intake*
Energy 1714 kJ131 kJ317 kJ8400 kJ
-406 kcal31 kcal75 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 9.0g0.7g1.7g70g
of which: saturates 8.1g0.6g1.5g20g
Carbohydrate 71.3g5.5g13.2g260g
of which: sugars 53.8g4.1g10.0g90g
Fibre 2.6g0.2g0.5g-
Protein 8.3g0.6g1.5g50g
Salt 1.04g0.08g0.19g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one sachet + 200ml water, makes 240ml); used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----

690 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

wonderfull

5 stars

this produch has made coffee making so easy especially when in our motorhome

Great

5 stars

I am buying this very week now I never drink coffee until I had one of the vanilla Nescafe now I am buying 5 to 6 boxes a week I have had other ones but not as good has Nescafe ones please keep making it thank you for making me a coffee drinker [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good taste

4 stars

I quite like this one but I think its not really for me. I prefer something a bit less milky.

SUPER DELICIOUS!

5 stars

The nescafe gold vanilla lattes are my absolute FAVOURITE! I put them on the shopping list every week and drink them everyday! Usually lattes from any brand are nothing like how you imagine them to be. You pour the hot water in and it’s always a disappointment but NOT these! They froth up so nicely and smoothly, they are glorious! The taste of vanilla is just right for me. It’s more than a subtle hint but not so that it’s overpowering and strong. It’s just perfect. I can’t tell you enough how I recommend these, they are the most beautiful start to a day.

As good as the real thing!

4 stars

I'd always avoided the flavoured sachets as they never quite tasted right, too sickly or very fake and synthetic. This is the first sachet coffee that actually tasted like real vanilla, and was really enjoyable to drink! Not lumpy bumpy with the powder, but actually and really silky smooth! Thank you for reigniting my love for packet coffee's (and saving me some money). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

I tried this and havent looked back since. Im addicted! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

Nice aroma and it taste like freshly grounded coffee [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great cream taste

5 stars

Beautiful Frothy creamy taste actually look forward and sitting with this lovely coffee and now my coffee machine is redundant All the flavours are great highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great

5 stars

love vanilla lattes and this is perfect. great buy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastically smooth

5 stars

Have always enjoyed the taste of Nescafe coffees, but when you add the smooth, subtle taste of vanilla it takes it to a different level. So enjoyable to just sit back and relax with this coffee

1-10 of 690 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

